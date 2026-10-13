Rashida Costa Theatre Tour to Bring AT ALL COST and MORE THAN JUST WOMEN to Georgia

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The Rashida costa Theatre Tour will bring two original plays by playwright, actress, and producer Rashida costa to CRCA Theatre in Conyers, Georgia, on Saturday, November 28, 2026, with performances scheduled for 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

The engagement will feature At All Cost and More Than Just Women, two productions exploring historical discrimination, resilience, and the fight for equality. The Georgia performances follow sold-out engagements in South Florida.

At All Cost follows a Black World War II veteran who returns home expecting to receive the opportunities promised through the GI Bill, only to encounter discrimination and barriers to establishing a life after military service. The production previously received an encore presentation before expanding into a national tour.

More Than Just Women is set during the 1952 polio epidemic and centers on a female physician confronting a public health crisis while navigating sexism and professional inequality.

Costa will be joined by cast members Randy Coleman, Shirley Bryant, JoAnna Tassie, Patrick Madison, and Stacey Hunt-Wesley.

A Jamaican-American playwright, director, producer, author, and performer, Costa is the founder of Theatre and All Things Dramatics, an organization through which she develops and presents original theatrical productions. She was named a 2026 Arts Impact Awards Honoree by Lead with Your Art.

Her work also extends to literature, including the published book 365 Days Smarter and children's literature.

The November 28 performances will take place at CRCA Theatre in Conyers, Georgia. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. for the afternoon performance.

Tickets are available through Eventbrite.

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