RETURN TO PEMBERLEY With Theatrical Outfit This Christmas

Theatrical Outfit continues its groundbreaking 2019 - 2020 Season with a NEW HOLIDAY CLASSIC - The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley by Lauren Gunderson & Margot Melcon. This world of Pride & Prejudice is expanding ... AGAIN ... with an all new holiday show for the entire family. The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley runs November 27 - December 29, 2019 only at The Balzer Theater at Herren's in the heart of Downtown Atlanta.

NEW for the 2019 Holiday Season - The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley, a heartfelt Pride & Prejudice inspired family event. While Miss Bennet unfolds upstairs, Pemberley's servants navigate their own scandal down below, as a diligent housekeeper, an indomitable maid, and a lovesick groomsman struggle to control the boorish Mr. Wickham. Gunderson and Melcon's latest love letter to Jane Austen celebrates family and forgiveness at the time of year we need both of them the most.

The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley features an ensemble of Atlanta's finest - including Erika Miranda (Horizon Theatre's The Wolves) and Daniel Parvis (Shakespeare Tavern's Julius Caesar) as the title characters, Lydia and George Wickham, respectively. Making up the trio of Pemberley's servants are Deadra Moore (Actor's Express/Aurora Theatre's A Doll's House, Part 2) as Mrs. Reynolds, Shaun MacLean (Theatrical Outfit's Our Town & The Laramie Project) as George, and Lauren Boyd (Alliance Theatre's Tall Girls) as Cassie. Completing the ensemble are Jasmine Thomas (Synchronicity's Mac Beth) and Justin Walker (Horizon Theatre's Sweet Water Taste) as Elizabeth and Fitzwilliam Darcy, respectively - both returning to these roles after last season's Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley.

Carolyn Cook leads a Suzi Award Winning creative team that includes scenic design from Seamus M. Bourne, costume design from Elizabeth Rasmusson, lighting design from Andre Allen, sound design from Dan Bauman, and properties design from Nick Battaglia.

The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley will run November 27 - December 29, 2019. Tickets range from $15 - $51 and may be purchased online at www.theatricaloutfit.org or by calling 678.528.1500. Group pricing is available (for information, email boxoffice@theatricaloutfit.org). Ticket prices are subject to availability. Fees apply. Order early for best pricing. Our theatre is located in the heart of Downtown Atlanta - The Balzer Theater at Herren's (84 Luckie St. NW, Atlanta, GA 30303). Discounted parking vouchers for LAZ Parking Garage (100 Luckie St NW, Atlanta, GA 30303) can be purchased in our lobby.





