Play Me Again Pianos Unveils New Public Piano In Dunwoody

Play Me Again Pianos, a nonprofit aspiring to make metro Atlanta more musical through 88 public piano installations, will cut the ribbon on its newest donated piano Sunday, June 30, at 3 p.m. at the Donaldson-Bannister Farm. The event is free and open to the public, and anyone is encouraged to play the piano, named "Millie," after the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

"Street pianos and public pianos inspire people to connect with each other in ways that were once common, but seem increasingly rare. By adding our pianos to the landscape throughout the metropolitan area, we hope to nurture that connection into an evolution of Atlanta's culture, community and the arts," said Jason Brett, co-founder of Play Me Again Pianos.

The eventual 88 pianos represent the 88 piano keys. Millie, the 21st installed overall, joins Bennett (at the Dunwoody Nature Center) as the second neighborhood piano in Dunwoody. Donated by the Dunwoody Preservation Trust, artist members of both the Trust and the Dunwoody Fine Art Association collaborated on the design which highlights key features in the community.

"My initial vision of this project was to have non-profit organizations in Dunwoody work together for a community cause," said Queenie Ross, chairperson of the public piano project. "At our first meeting, we had members of the Dunwoody Preservation Trust, the Dunwoody Fine Art Association and Play Me Again PIanos collaborate on design. Four months and many work hours later, we have not only created a unique work of art, but have become fast friends and created a treasure for our Dunwoody park, the Donaldson-Bannister Farm. Our accomplishment is music to our ears!"

The piano was named for Martha (Millie) Adams Donaldson, who continued to run the Donaldson Farm for thirty years after her husband, William J. Donaldson, died in 1900. The farm was eventually sold at auction after her death. The piano named after her will live permanently at the barn on the property for everyone to play and enjoy.

With the increasing rarity of home pianos, public access to them enriches the entire community. For more information about the volunteer opportunities and the impact of Play Me Again Pianos, visit www.PlayMeAgainPianos.org.

A registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit charity founded in Georgia in 2016, Play Me Again Pianos places, maintains and promotes public pianos to strengthen communities, inspire joy and bring people together through shared encounters with public music and art. Each piano is uniquely painted by a variety of volunteer artists ranging from internationally acclaimed professionals to aspiring students. The organization is currently working to place 88 pianos throughout metropolitan Atlanta. To find a map of Play Me Again Pianos installations, donate, volunteer or find out more, visit www.PlayMeAgainPianos.org.

DPT's mission is to identify and save the historic resources and heritage of Dunwoody and to create opportunities for community members to interact with and understand the city's history in order to bridge generations and strengthen the ties that bind the city together. For more information, visit www.DunwoodyPreservationTrust.org.

The DFAA is dedicated to the artistic advancement of its members who hope to encourage community participation in the fine arts, as well as to engage in charitable and educational activities within the area. For more information, visit www.DunwoodyFineArt.org.

Located at 4831 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, the three acre property includes seven structures, one of which is an historic home whose construction began in 1868. Now a city park, the Donaldson-Bannister Farm is open year round from dawn to dusk for picnics, strolls, and free play in the open lawn. The Main House is accessible by appointment through the Dunwoody Preservation Trust or by event. For more information, visit www.DunwoodyPreservationTrust.org.





