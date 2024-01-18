Play Me Again Pianos Installs New Public Piano at Cogburn Road Park in Alpharetta

Play Me Again Pianos, a nonprofit aspiring to make metro Atlanta more musical through 88 public piano installations, will introduce its newest donated piano Saturday, January 27th, at 2:00 p.m. under the pavilion at Cogburn Road Park in Alpharetta. The event is free and open to the public and everyone is encouraged to play the piano, named “Georgia,” after the ceremony.

“Public pianos inspire people to connect with each other in ways that were once common, but seem increasingly rare,” said Jason Brett, co-founder of Play Me Again Pianos. “By adding our pianos to the landscape throughout the metropolitan area, we hope to nurture that connection into an evolution of Atlanta’s culture, community and the arts.”

Having partnered with the Alpharetta Recreation, Parks and Culture Department to host six other public pianos in their city, Play Me Again Pianos is excited to extend that relationship to include a new installation at Cogburn Road Park for the debut of their 28th piano installation in the metro area. “Georgia” replaces “Flannery” which was placed at the same park in October 2017 and was retired in September 2023.

“The pianos are a vibrant part of bringing music and art to our parks daily,” said Morgan Rodgers, Director of Alpharetta Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services. “We want to hear music everywhere in Alpharetta.”

This newest piano was brought to life by Elexa Bancroft Radock. "I am deeply honored to have been selected as the artist for Alpharetta's Play Me Again Piano, a project close to my heart as a local music teacher and owner of Atlanta Music Education, LLC, an after school music program,” said Radock. “Inspired by the rich tapestry of my students' songs and the vibrant roots of Georgia musicians and artists, my design for the piano aims to echo the soulful melodies that resonate within our community. It's a privilege to contribute to the artistic legacy of Alpharetta and foster a harmonious connection through music."



You can find other pianos installed by Play Me Again Pianos at the Alpharetta Arts Center, Rock Mill Park, Wills Park Equestrian Center, and Webb Bridge Park, all in Alpharetta, as well as at the Woodruff Arts Center, the Chastain Arts Center, Ponce City Market and Atlantic Station in Atlanta. Find more pianos in Chamblee, East Cobb, Roswell and the Serenbe Art Farm Community.

With the increasing rarity of home pianos, public access to them uplifts the entire community, but donations to charities for non-essential services have been crushingly low since the pandemic. Contributions right now can make the difference between a charity surviving or closing its doors. If you love the thought of having pianos available to the public in your city, please donate today, while it’s on your mind. It’s never been needed more. For information about volunteer opportunities, the impact of Play Me Again Pianos, and a link to donate, visit www.PlayMeAgainPianos.org.