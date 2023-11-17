Play Me Again Pianos Installs New Public Piano On The Chamblee Rail Trail

Play Me Again Pianos, a Georgia non-profit charity, is working to install and permanently maintain 88 free public pianos throughout the Atlanta Metropolitan area for the community to play and enjoy, will introduce its newest donated piano Saturday, December 2nd, at 2:00 p.m. on the Chamblee Rail Trail. The event is free and open to the public and everyone is encouraged to play the piano, named “Max,” after the ceremony.

Play Me Again Pianos, a Georgia non-profit charity, is working to install and permanently maintain 88 free public pianos throughout the Atlanta Metropolitan area for the community to play and enjoy. On Saturday, December 2nd, at 2:00 p.m. they will debut their newest donated piano on the Chamblee Rail Trail. The event is free and open to the public and everyone is encouraged to play the piano, named “Max,” after the ceremony.

“Public pianos inspire people to connect with each other in ways that were once common, but seem increasingly rare,” said Jason Brett, co-founder of Play Me Again Pianos. “By adding our pianos to the landscape throughout the metropolitan area, we hope to nurture that connection into an evolution of Atlanta's culture, community and the arts.”

This newest piano was brought to life by multimedia artist, Phillips Clark, Chamblee resident, whose work combines elements of graphic design and traditional art. “My inspiration behind this project was born from the marriage of music and visuals,” said Clark. “I wanted to capture the essence of soundwaves, the way they move through the air, changing ordinary moments into extraordinary experiences. I envisioned musical notes transforming into colors. Max is a celebration of sound and sight.”

Having partnered with the City of Chamblee in 2017 to install Chamblee's first public piano, Play Me Again Pianos is excited to extend that relationship for the debut of their 27th piano overall installation in the metro area. “Max” replaces “Irving” which was placed on the Rail Trail in April 2019 and was retired in October 2023. "We're immensely grateful to Play Me Again Pianos and Artist Phillip Clark for their generous contributions to the City of Chamblee," said Teneisha Jones, Chamblee Public Arts Coordinator. "We know that this project will bring joy to those who use the Rail Trail and will serve as a reminder that music and art are essential elements of our vibrant community.”

There's a second public piano in Chamblee inside the Plaza Fiesta Latin Mall. Other pianos installed by Play Me Again Pianos can be found at the Chastain Arts Center, The Woodruff Arts Center, Ponce City Market, Atlantic Station, the Alpharetta Arts Center and also East Cobb, Roswell and the Serenbe Art Farm Community.

With the increasing rarity of home pianos, public access to them uplifts the entire community, but donations to charities for non-essential services have been crushingly low since the pandemic. Contributions right now can make the difference between a charity surviving or closing its doors. If you love the thought of having pianos available to the public in your city, please donate today, while it's on your mind. It's never been needed more. For information about volunteer opportunities, the impact of Play Me Again Pianos, and a link to donate, visit www.PlayMeAgainPianos.org.

Located just 14 miles from downtown Atlanta, Chamblee is a vibrant urban city with a diverse community and international flair. The City of Chamblee began as a small rail town and was incorporated in 1908. It has grown to more than seven square miles and nearly 30,000 residents. Chamblee is home to a heavy rail MARTA station, a historic downtown and Antique Row, the vibrant Buford Highway corridor, DeKalb-Peachtree Airport (PDK), the Centers for Disease Control and a thriving business community with a unique sense of entrepreneurship and optimism. Visit www.ChambleeGa.gov for more information.

Phillip Clark, born in Raleigh, NC in 1974 and currently based in Atlanta, is a seasoned multimedia artist and designer. His creative journey began in 1995 under the mentorship of renowned artist Ray Shead. Clark's career flourished during his time in Boston, where he contributed significantly to Ciavarra Design and co-founded By Local, a group fostering the shop local movement. In 2003, Clark relocated Bluelucy to St. Pete, FL, initiating positive change in the local art scene and co-founding The Artillery in 2005. His leadership brought forth "I Love St. Pete," an annual art event, and "St. Pete Shuffle," revitalizing the St. Petersburg Shuffleboard Club. In 2010, Clark opened The Bluelucy Gallery, a transformative space on Central Ave, St. Pete, showcasing over 450 artists. After returning to Atlanta in 2016, he became an integral part of the city's burgeoning creative community. Clark's innovative art, ranging from small paintings to large public installations, incorporates diverse mediums and has earned a place in prestigious collections and museums, including the Smithsonian Design Museum, RISD Museum, Tampa Museum of Art, and Design Museum Boston. Today, he continues to push artistic boundaries, creating impactful works through experimentation with various materials and techniques.

Visit www.TheArtillery.com for more information.

A registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit charity founded in Georgia in 2016, Play Me Again Pianos places, maintains and promotes public pianos to strengthen communities, inspire joy and bring people together through shared encounters with public music and art. Each piano is uniquely painted by a variety of artists ranging from internationally acclaimed professionals to aspiring students. The organization is currently working to place 88 pianos throughout metropolitan Atlanta. To find a map of Play Me Again Pianos installations, donate, volunteer or find out more, visit www.PlayMeAgainPianos.org.