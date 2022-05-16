Pinch 'N' Ouch Theatre Extends TICK, TICK...BOOM!

After a successful 8-week run with nearly all sold-out performances, Pinch 'N' Ouch Theatre will extend Jonathan Larson's autobiographical musical Tick, Tick... Boom! on May 28 - 30, 2022. The company will also present Larson's iconic Pulitzer Prize-winning musical RENT the same weekend at Atlanta's historic Variety Playhouse on May 27 with an opening performance by Atlanta's cinematic-pop artist PRISCA.

PNO's Artistic Director Grant McGowen will resume his role as "Jon" in Tick, Tick... Boom! alongside castmates Mikaela Holmes and Ian Cole as Jon's dearest friends "Susan" and "Michael." McGowen speaks on playing Larson, "it's easily the most fun I've had on stage in a long time. I'm very lucky to be 35 years old, the age that Larson passed, singing the songs he wrote about the anxiety he had turning thirty. I love performing with this cast. Our chemistry is very real, and that's something I won't take for granted." The trio will also star in RENT; McGowen playing the strung-out rockstar "Roger", Holmes as the delectable party girl "Mimi" who is famous for her solo "Out Tonight," and Cole as the heartfelt computer-genius "Tom Collins." Broadway's Don Jones (Wicked, Flower Drum Song, The Little Mermaid, Wonderland) will play keys, Musashi Albert on drums, Aldo Cardenas on guitar, and Jacob Stueve on bass.

Tick, Tick... Boom! tells the story of an artist and the sacrifices that he made to achieve his big break in theatre. The exciting rock-musical takes you on the playwright's journey that led to a Broadway blockbuster. A review by Manning Harris of Atlanta InTown Paper wrote, "all three actors are excellent; the biggest surprise, however, is Mr. McGowen. I've been seeing shows at Pinch for some time, and I knew he had a good voice-but not this good: He has range, power, flexibility and can be quite thrilling to listen to. A star is born... You mustn't miss them."

Pinch 'N' Ouch Theatre continues to bring exciting new works to Atlanta, after residing in metro-area for the past 12 years. Named after a phrase coined by the legendary acting teacher Sanford Meisner, "pinch and ouch" offers an enthusiasm for provocative storytelling that is grounded in realism. Since the company's arrival to Atlanta in 2010, PNO has already carved out a niche for edgy fare and has set a high standard in delivering impassioned, sharp productions from some of the most important writers working today. PNO also offers acting classes and is involved in the development of new plays.

Tick, Tick... Boom! is now extended May 28 - 30, 2022 at Pinch 'N' Ouch Theatre. RENT will perform on May 27, 2022 at Variety Playhouse. For tickets and info: www.pnotheatre.org.