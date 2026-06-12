Photos: World Premiere of Gloria & Emily Estefan's BASURA at Alliance Theatre

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The Alliance Theatre has opened the world premiere of Basura, a new musical featuring original music and lyrics by 11-time Grammy winner Gloria Estefan and her daughter, Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Emily Estefan. The production runs at the Atlanta theater through July 12, 2026. Get a first look at production photos below.

Inspired by the true story of Paraguay's Recycled Orchestra, Basura follows a community where a music teacher launches an orchestra for his students, only to find they have no instruments. The young musicians transform discarded materials into the tools of their art, turning empty paint cans, a fork, and a bent license plate into a violin and an oil drum into a cello. As their handmade instruments become symbols of possibility, the orchestra's sound reaches far beyond their corner of the world. The show is based on the award-winning documentary film Landfill Harmonic.

The production stars newcomer Jaci Calderon in the leading role of Nambi, alongside Emmy winner and Tony nominee Kevin Del Aguila (Some Like It Hot, Peter and the Starcatcher) as Mario and Drama Desk Award winner Mandy Gonzalez (In the Heights, Hamilton) as Mónica. The cast also features Dario Alvarez as José, Zack Calderon as Nunu, Nathan Diaz as Dani, Isabel Gonzalez as Blanca, and Michelle Zink-Muñoz as Sofía.

The ensemble includes David Andino, Monica Garcia Bradley, Victoria Gómez, Michael Marrero, Gage Martinez, Avital Tikva Masri, Kara Menendez, Coty Perno, Julio Rey, Lannie Rubio, Diego Turner-Figueredo, and Ariana Valdes.

Basura is directed by five-time Tony nominee Michael Greif (Rent, Dear Evan Hansen) with a book by National Latino Playwriting Award winner Karen Zacarías (Native Gardens, Destiny of Desire). Grammy, Tony, and Emmy winner Alex Lacamoire (Hamilton, In the Heights) serves as music supervisor, orchestrator, and arranger, with choreography by Tony winner Patricia Delgado (Buena Vista Social Club). Cynthia Meng is music director, Ken Cerniglia is dramaturg, and Andy Señor Jr. is associate director.

The creative team also features scenic design by four-time Tony nominee David Korins, costume design by Tony winner Dede Ayite, lighting design by five-time Tony nominee Ben Stanton, and sound design by Tony winner Peter Hylenski.

The production is produced in partnership with Michael Shulman (Sand and Snow Entertainment) and Colin Callender and Daniel Unitas (Playground), with Wendy Orshan and Jeffrey Wilson of 101 Productions, Ltd. serving as executive producers and general managers.

Tickets start at $25. For more information, visit alliancetheatre.org/basura.



Kevin Del Aguila, Jaci Calderon, and the cast of the world premiere musical, BASURA

Kevin Del Aguila, Jaci Calderon, Zack Calderon, and the cast of the world premiere musical, BASURA

Jaci Calderon in the world premiere musical, BASURA

Kevin Del Aguila, Isabel Conzalez, and the cast of the world premiere musical, BASURA

Mandy Gonzalez and Jaci Calderon in the world premiere musical, BASURA

Nathan Diaz, Zack Calderon, and Dario Alvarez in the world premiere musical, BASURA

Jaci Calderon, Nathan Diaz, Michelle Zink-Muñoz, Isabel Conzalez, and the cast of the world premiere musical, BASURA