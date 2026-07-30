Video: Alliance Theatre Marks 25th Anniversary of Palefsky Collision Project With INDIVISIBLE

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A new video from the Alliance Theatre offers a look at INDIVISIBLE: for all "REVOLUTION," the 25th annual installment of the theatre's Palefsky Collision Project. The clip previews the production ahead of its run on the Goizueta Stage for Youth & Families at the Memorial Arts Building within the Woodruff Arts Center.

This year's edition arrives at a symbolic moment: the initiative's 25th anniversary overlaps with the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, a coincidence reflected in the show's "REVOLUTION" theme and its title, INDIVISIBLE: for all.

The production is directed by Sam Provenzano, with Maya Lawrence serving as playwright. Rodney Lamar Williams serves as Director of Artistic Mentorship and David Kote as Music Director. Performances are scheduled for Friday, July 17 at 7:00 PM and Saturday, July 18 at 2:30 PM.

The video, whose thumbnail image is credited to Casey Gardner Ford, gives audiences a preview of the ensemble work ahead of the two performances.

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