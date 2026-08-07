Alliance for Jewish Theatre Conference to Return to Atlanta

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The Alliance for Jewish Theatre will present the return of its in-person annual conference in Atlanta, GA on October 18 & 19, 2026, hosted by The Breman Museum & Cultural Center, Alliance Theatre, and The Temple.

The AJT Conference will bring together artists and audiences from around the world who are eager to explore what it means to be practicing Jewish theatremakers and supporters today. The AJT Conference fosters intentional connections for future collaborations, and is a catalyst for the development of theatre about the Jewish experience.

This AJT Conference will explore topics related to Jewish theatre in any and all forms. Every session at this gathering is meant to inspire and motivate collaboration among Jewish theatre artists and advocates in Atlanta and from around the world. Attendees will share meals, see new plays, participate in conversations, and AJT is excited to offer participants an opportunity to suggest updates to its most recent publication: The Jewish Theatrical Resource Guide. Confirmed participants include artistic directors, independent producers, scholars, and Working Theatre artists of varying disciplines (playwrights, directors, performers, composers, teaching artists, etc.) who are all excited to share their work, discuss issues specific to Jewish theatre, and meet future collaborators. Participants will also have an opportunity to bring promotional materials to share with other attendees.

Programming will include a panel of Artistic Directors of Jewish theatres, including Theatre Ariel (Philadelphia, PA), Six Points Theater (St. Paul, MN), CenterStage (Rochester, NY), The American Jewish Theatre (San Francisco, CA), Jewish Theatre of Oklahoma (Oklahoma City, OK) and more; as well as a panel of local, Atlanta-based, artistic leaders from The Breman, The Atlanta Opera, Atlanta Jewish Film Festival, and Alliance Theatre. Programming also includes conversations on global Jewish theatre, and on authentic stories for a Jewish future; a showcase of solo performances; playwright-led workshops on honoring text and history; presentations on pitching and producing Jewish theatre led by independent producers; case studies on Jewish theatre and the Orthodox experience; and a session on making art during crisis, led by a playwright recently on a fellowship in Israel. There will also be a performance of Birthday of the World, a story about how the world was born and how it needs your help to be filled with light again. Drawing from Jewish folklore, this immersive performance brings a timeless and timely story to life through gentle storytelling, visual wonder, and sensory play.

Conference registration is open to all, and non-AJT members can enjoy the member rate as an 'early bird' discount through August. Registration and hotel package information is available now at alljewishtheatre.org.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 18, 2026

THE BREMAN MUSEUM & CULTURAL CENTER

9AM - Registration (ongoing)

10AM - 11:15AM - Welcome Plenary

Opening: Welcome & group introductions led by Lynde Rosario (AJT Executive Director) & Rabbi Joe Prass (Director of the Weinberg Center for Holocaust Education at The Breman Museum)

Keynote: Mira Hirsch, director, educator, and founder of Jewish Theatre of the South

11:30AM - 1PM - Morning Sessions

Panel Discussion: 'Artistic Directors of Jewish Theatres' moderated by Jesse Bernstein, Theatre Ariel (Philadelphia, PA); including András Borgula, Gólem Theatre (Budapest, Hungary), Barbara Brooks, Six Points Theater (St. Paul, MN), Edward Einhorn, Untitled Theatre Company No. 61 (NYC), Stephanie Liss, The American Jewish Theatre (Los Angeles, CA), Ralph Meranto, CenterStage (Rochester, NY), and Roberta Sloan, Jewish Theatre of Oklahoma (Oklahoma City, OK)

Case Studies: 'Jewish Theatre & The Orthodox Experience' led by Samuel Scott Sky Kriloff & Alex Shor

1:15PM - 2:45PM - Jewish Theatrical Resource Guide 'Live-Updates' Session & Shared Lunch

Panel: Resource guide panel discussion, moderated by Ali Viterbi

Guided Dialogue: Discussion groups based on guide sections

3PM - 4PM - Afternoon Sessions

Panel: 'Holocaust Theatre' led by Mira Hirsch & Hank Greenspan

Case Study: 'Making Theatre in Crisis' led by Isaac 'Izzy' Salant

4:15PM - 5:45PM - Afternoon Sessions

Workshops: 'Honoring Stage Directions & Historic Stories' led by Stephen Kaplan & Shoshannah Boray

Panels: 'Global Jewish Theatre' led by András Borgula & Michelle Roshanzamir

6PM - 7:30PM - Solo Showcase

Performances: A showcase of solo performances featuring Julia Atkin, András Borgula, Alice Eve Cohen, Hank Greenspan, Benjamin Kintisch, Anat Kriger, and Sarah Ellin Siegel.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 19, 2026

10AM - 10:35AM - Morning Session

Performance: Birthday Of The World created by Jonathan Shmidt Chapman, produced by Olivia Aston Bosworth; performed by Aretta Baumgartner (Puppeteer), Reuben Haller (Actor), Jo-Jo Steine (Actor), Leah Thomas (Actor)

10:45AM - 12PM - Morning Session

Panel: 'Atlanta's Artistic Leaders' moderated by Avital Shira, with Chris Moses (Alliance Theatre), Freddie Ashley (Actor's Express), Tomer Zvulun (Atlanta Opera), Amy Levin (Atlanta Jewish Film Festival), Tracey Scher (The Temple), Matt Torney (Theatrical Outfit), and Leslie Gordon (The Breman Museum)

12:15PM - 2:30PM - Lunch on your own

THE BREMAN MUSEUM & CULTURAL CENTER

2:45PM - 3:45PM - Afternoon Sessions

Panel: 'Authentic stories for a Jewish future' led by David Chack, Lauren Schaffel Braunstein, & Kendell Pinkney

Case Studies: 'Producing & Pitching Jewish Theatre' led by Linda & Randall Craig and Maxwell Beer & Mitch Marois (Mix & Match Productions) and Ruth Hendel (Hendel Productions)

4PM - 5:30PM - Full AJT Membership Meeting

Meeting: FOR AJT MEMBERS ONLY, led by AJT Board President, Jesse Bernstein

THE TEMPLE

6:30PM - 9PM - Banquet & Closing Ceremony

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