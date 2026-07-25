Video: LIKE FATHER Shares 'Instructions for Care' Single Featuring Eleri Ward

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A new single from LIKE FATHER, the upcoming world premiere musical at Atlanta's Alliance Theatre, has surfaced ahead of the show's fall opening. The track, 'Instructions for Care,' features Eleri Ward and is drawn from The Bloody Good EP, due out in August.

LIKE FATHER is a coming-of-age musical set against America's true-crime obsession. The show follows seventeen-year-old Chris, who moves in with her estranged mother, Michelle, and stepfather, Ben, after her father's arrest, only to have a hit true-crime podcast expose the family's past to the world. Created by Jacob Ryan Smith, with book and music by Smith and Caroline Pernick, the production is driven by a folk-pop score and explores themes of legacy, identity, and the cost of obsession. The show won the inaugural Open Jar Musical Shark Tank and was a semi-finalist at the Eugene O'Neill New Music Theater Festival.

LIKE FATHER is directed by Tinashe Kajese-Bolden with choreography by Dell Howlett, and will premiere on the Hertz Stage this October. Tickets are currently on sale through the Alliance Theatre's website.

BroadwayWorld previously reported that The Bloody Good EP, set for release on August 3, 2026, features six songs from the show performed by artists including James Monroe Iglehart, Ramin Karimloo, Luke Islam, and Brittney Mack, among others. Ward's contribution, 'Instructions for Care,' marks another preview of the score ahead of the production's world premiere.

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