Video: ANNIE Trailer from Aurora Theatre Ahead of 31st Season

NEW! Atlanta Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Atlanta & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





Aurora Theatre has posted A New Television spot promoting its upcoming production of Annie, giving audiences a quick preview of the beloved musical ahead of its run. The spot leans into the show's enduring optimism, closing on the promise that even in hard times, "the sun'll come out tomorrow."

Annie follows the spunky orphan Annie as she escapes the orphanage and unexpectedly finds a home with billionaire Oliver Warbucks. The musical has long been a favorite for its mix of memorable songs, comedy, and heart, and the new spot highlights those elements as it sets up the story for new audiences.

The production marks the opener of Aurora Theatre's Season 31 at its Lawrenceville home. The Atlanta-area company previously held youth auditions and workshops for the show, inviting young performers to take part in bringing the story to the stage, as detailed in Aurora Theatre's earlier announcement of ANNIE youth auditions and workshops.

Don't Miss a Atlanta News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming