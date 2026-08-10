Keeping the 'Joy Machine' Alive: How Billy Harrigan Tighe is helping a new generation discover THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL

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For Billy Harrigan Tighe, THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL has been so much more than just an entry on his musical theatre resume.

The Atlanta native, Pebblebrook High School graduate, Broadway performer, and theatre educator has been involved with the Huey Lewis and the News musical for nearly a decade, beginning with its first major production at The Old Globe in San Diego in 2018 and continuing through its Broadway run in 2024. Now, he's helping guide the next chapter of the musical's story as co-director of City Springs Theatre Conservatory's production of THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL JR. at Oglethorpe University.

"It's been a really big blessing for me and for my family," Tighe says of his long relationship with the show. "I've been a part of several other productions that have had various levels of development, but THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL is the only one that I have been fortunate enough to be a part of for nearly its whole life."

That unique perspective makes Tighe especially qualified to help bring the show to the City Springs stage. The Conservatory has been selected by Music Theatre International (MTI) as a pilot production site for a new junior adaptation, giving local students the opportunity to help shape a musical before it’s released to schools and youth theatre organizations around the country.

As "Tucker" in Heart of Rock and Roll, Billy Harrigan Tighe serenades McKenzie Kurtz ("Cassandra"). Photo by: Matthew Murphy

For Tighe, who returned to the area with his family during the pandemic and has since become deeply involved with City Springs' educational programming, the project represents a remarkable full circle moment. After building a career that has included Broadway productions, national tours, and work in London's West End, he now finds himself helping Atlanta students bring a show to life that he helped build from the ground up.

For those unfamiliar with the show, THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL is a jukebox musical powered by the iconic catalog of Huey Lewis and the News (“Hip To Be Square,” “Heart and Soul,” “The Power of Love”), but Tighe says audiences should expect far more than a just a show with familiar hits.

"I think the tone of the show is very much a love letter to classic John Hughes films," he says. "The actual structure of the musical and the comedic styling feels very much like a sitcom that looks back fondly on the '80s."

At its core, the story follows two ambitious but unfulfilled characters. Bobby, a former aspiring rock musician, has traded his dreams for a business career, while Cassandra possesses the talent and business acumen to lead her family's company but struggles to step into the spotlight. Through their partnership, both discover that success isn't defined by money, fame, or status.

"It's not about the fame or the money or the music or being CEO or the success of a business," Tighe says. "It's about surrounding yourself with people that can ultimately allow you to be the best version of yourself."

Billy Harrigan Tighe (R) in City Springs Theatre

Company’sproduction of Anything Goes.

That sense of joy and connection has been part of the show's DNA since its earliest days. "We all lovingly call it the “Joy Machine”," Tighe says. "The end goal is joy."

The junior adaptation, however, presents a new set of creative challenges. Working with MTI's pilot process means City Springs is helping test how the musical functions as a shorter, one-hour production designed for younger performers. After the performances, MTI representatives will evaluate the production, gather feedback, and use what they learn to refine the final licensed version.

"In a lot of ways this is basically another workshop of the show," Tighe explains. "Just in a brand-new capacity with a whole bunch of new obstacles, both creatively and logistically."

The process has required shrinking the musical's running time while maintaining its heart. Rather than attempting to recreate the Broadway production beat for beat, Tighe said the goal has been preserving what made the show resonate in the first place.

"I've made it clear that I don't want these kids to feel like they should try to do a carbon copy of what we did before," he says. "These artists should be able to bring new life to the show." Instead, he sees his role as helping maintain what he calls "the heartbeat" of the original.

"My guidepost has been trying to keep the integrity of what made the show successful," Tighe says. "And try to keep that “Joy Machine” and the life and energy about it alive and intact."

(L-R) Billy Harrigan Tighe in City Springs Theatre Company’s

productions of The Music Man, Spamalot and A Chorus Line.

One unexpected pleasure for Tighe has been watching teenagers discover Huey Lewis and the News for the first time.

"It's been really fun," he says. "They're spending their car rides listening to the music. They're engaging with this album and it has made them fall in love with Huey's music."

But Tighe believes the educational value goes beyond the songs. Because this production is part of the development process, students are getting an unusually intimate look at how new musicals are created, revised, and refined.

"We're still close enough to the source material to really explore with them the creation process," he says.

He's equally proud of the artistic risks the young performers have embraced throughout rehearsals. Their "willingness to embrace the silly of it all" has impressed him most, he says. "I've watched a lot of them grow."

As opening night approaches, Tighe hopes to do something he has rarely had the opportunity to do with THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL: experience it as an audience member. After helping develop the musical from its earliest days, taking it to Broadway, and now helping shepherd its junior adaptation, Tighe is looking forward to seeing a cast of young performers bring their own voice to the material and carry the "Joy Machine" forward to a new generation of audiences.

Billy Harrigan Tighe and his wife Kristine Reese pose with students of City Springs Theatre Conservatory Pre-Professional program.

THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL JR. will be presented by City Springs Theatre Conservatory on Friday, August 14 at 7:00pm; Saturday, August 15 at 2:00pm and 7:00pm, and Sunday, August 16 at 2:00pm at the Conant Performing Arts Center at Oglethorpe University located at 4484 Peachtree Road NE, in Brookhaven. Tickets are $25 each, and seating is limited. For more information, visit CSTConservatory.com/heart or call 404-477-4365.

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