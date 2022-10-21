Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for A CHRISTMAS CAROL at The Alliance Theatre

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The production will feature new costumes, beautiful live music, exciting puppetry, and a reconceived set design.Â Â 

Oct. 21, 2022 Â 

A CHRISTMAS CAROL, Alliance Theatre's annual holiday production, returns to the Coca-Cola Stage at Alliance Theatre November 12 - December 24, 2022. This production marks the Alliance's 34th season of A CHRISTMAS CAROL and the 2nd for its reimagined new staging, featuring stunning new costumes, beautiful live music, exciting puppetry, and a reconceived set design.

Check out photos from rehearsal below!

Since last year's premiere, the creative team has continued to develop the new version, adding more music and developing the characters. As one of Atlanta's most treasured holiday traditions, A CHRISTMAS CAROL brings to life the magic and joy of the holiday season. This production is adapted by David H. Bell and directed by Leora Morris.

In A CHRISTMAS CAROL, Ebenezer Scrooge, an old man well-known for his miserly ways, is visited by ghosts offering him a chance at a better future - his old partner Jacob Marley and the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future - who teach him it is never too late to change. The beloved Dickens classic comes to life in this Broadway-scale production with an all-star cast.

Leading the cast for the second year as Ebenezer Scrooge is acclaimed Atlanta actor Andrew Benator. Benator's credits include previous productions of A CHRISTMAS CAROL playing Scrooge and Jacob Marley. Additional Alliance Theatre credits include Everybody, Small Mouth Sounds, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, and Troubadour.

The Alliance is also introducing 6-year-old Emberlynn Wood in the role of Tiny Tim - the fourth female actor to play the role. With A CHRISTMAS CAROL, Wood makes her professional theater debut.

Photo credit: Aniska Tonge

A Christmas Carol Rehearsal

Mary Lynn Owen and Leora Morris

Leora Morris

Maggie Larson and Rhyn McLemore

Adrienne Ocfemia, Zahara Ali, and Austin Barocas

A Christmas Carol Rehearsal

Ian Sawan

Mary Lynn Owen

Lyndsay Ricketson and Rhyn McLemore

Andrew Benator

Clare Latham

Brad Raymond

Asia Rogers and Dane Troy

Caitlin Hargraves

Caleb Baumann



