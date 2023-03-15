Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at THE BOY WHO KISSED THE SKY World Premiere at Alliance Theatre

The show will run on The Coca-Cola Stage at Alliance Theatre from April 1 – 15, 2023.  Media night will be April 1 at 7:00 p.m. 

Mar. 15, 2023  

Rehearsals are underway for the Alliance's next world premiere production for youth and families, THE BOY WHO KISSED THE SKY. Set in the heart of Seattle to the rhythms that shaped a generation, THE BOY WHO KISSED THE SKY is inspired by the early life and influences of musical icon Jimi Hendrix.

Get a first look at photos below!

Although more mythology than biography, THE BOY WHO KISSED THE SKY is a celebration of our muses and the forces that pull us to be who we are. Told with vibrant music and daring imagination, this new family musical inspires us to dream big when it matters most. It will run on The Coca-Cola Stage at Alliance Theatre from April 1 - 15, 2023. Media night will be April 1 at 7:00 p.m.

THE BOY WHO KISSED THE SKY Cast

THE BOY WHO KISSED THE SKY Cast

THE BOY WHO KISSED THE SKY Cast

THE BOY WHO KISSED THE SKY Cast

THE BOY WHO KISSED THE SKY Cast

THE BOY WHO KISSED THE SKY Cast

THE BOY WHO KISSED THE SKY Cast

THE BOY WHO KISSED THE SKY Cast

THE BOY WHO KISSED THE SKY Cast

THE BOY WHO KISSED THE SKY Cast

THE BOY WHO KISSED THE SKY Cast

THE BOY WHO KISSED THE SKY Cast

THE BOY WHO KISSED THE SKY Cast

THE BOY WHO KISSED THE SKY Cast

THE BOY WHO KISSED THE SKY Cast

THE BOY WHO KISSED THE SKY Cast




Actors Express Shares an Open Letter From the Metro Atlanta Arts Community Photo
Actor's Express Shares an Open Letter From the Metro Atlanta Arts Community
The Managing Leaders Group, a group of managing directors and leaders from numerous Atlanta arts organizations came together during the pandemic to discuss strategies to strengthen the arts in our community. 
Kennesaw State Bailey School Of Music, Laurence Sherr To Host FUGITIVE FOOTSTEPS REMEMBRAN Photo
Kennesaw State Bailey School Of Music, Laurence Sherr To Host FUGITIVE FOOTSTEPS REMEMBRANCE MUSIC Concert
Kennesaw State University's Bailey School of Music (BSOM) will celebrate the 2023 release of a new album by professor and composer-in-residence Laurence Sherr with a concert on Wednesday, March 15, at 7:30 p.m. Sherr will provide commentary throughout the program, accompanied by various musicians performing selections from the album.
I AND YOU to Open This Weekend At Rome Little Theatre Photo
I AND YOU to Open This Weekend At Rome Little Theatre
Rome Little Theatre's production of 'I and You' opens Friday, March 17th at the Historic DeSoto Theatre on Broad Street.
Springer Theatre Presents GUYS AND DOLLS Beginning This Week Photo
Springer Theatre Presents GUYS AND DOLLS Beginning This Week
The city that never sleeps comes to dynamic life in the Springer Theatre's production of 'Guys and Dolls,' winner of nine Tony Awards, including best musical. From the heart of Times Square to the heat of Havana, the romantic comedy is a spectacular representation of Broadway’s golden age that opens March 17 at 7:30 PM on the Springer’s Mainstage.

