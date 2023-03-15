Photos: First Look at THE BOY WHO KISSED THE SKY World Premiere at Alliance Theatre

Rehearsals are underway for the Alliance's next world premiere production for youth and families, THE BOY WHO KISSED THE SKY. Set in the heart of Seattle to the rhythms that shaped a generation, THE BOY WHO KISSED THE SKY is inspired by the early life and influences of musical icon Jimi Hendrix.

Get a first look at photos below!

Although more mythology than biography, THE BOY WHO KISSED THE SKY is a celebration of our muses and the forces that pull us to be who we are. Told with vibrant music and daring imagination, this new family musical inspires us to dream big when it matters most. It will run on The Coca-Cola Stage at Alliance Theatre from April 1 - 15, 2023. Media night will be April 1 at 7:00 p.m.