King Productions Signs Residency at Encore Film & Music Studio in Atlanta

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King Productions has signed a one-year residency contract with Encore Film & Music Studio, home of the AMC Performance Blackbox Theatre in Atlanta.

Led by playwright, director, producer and Artistic Director Robert King Jr., the company will use the residency to establish a new theatrical home while working to expand Encore's presence within Atlanta's performing arts community.

The partnership comes as theater companies and arts organizations throughout Atlanta continue to face challenges finding affordable and accessible spaces for performances, rehearsals, readings, auditions and other programming. Encore owner Rod Whittaker is seeking theater companies, producers, directors and performing arts organizations interested in utilizing the space.

As part of the effort, Encore Film & Music Studio will host a free community gathering on Saturday, October 3 at 12 p.m. Curated by King and King Productions, the event will invite Atlanta theater professionals and companies to discuss what Encore can do to become a destination for both theater makers and audiences.

The conversation will center on the question: "What does Encore Film & Music need to do to make the theater community look at us as a space for theater companies to rent, as well as a place for patrons to come out and experience theater?"

For King, the effort draws on his previous experience establishing a theatrical presence in an under-the-radar performance space.

"While in Texas, I had a residency with Mosaic Theatre, which was another black box theater space," King said. "A lot of people also didn't know that it existed. It was tucked away in deep South Austin off Manchaca Road."

King said that by the end of his residency, Mosaic Theatre had become a recognizable destination for both artists and audiences.

"By the time I left after a successful last season, everyone knew where to find us as well as knew where Mosaic Theatre was," King said. "That's all this is about - creating a theater imprint here in Atlanta and making the space visible so folks know where to find us."

King hopes the Encore residency can help establish a similar resource for Atlanta's theater community, extending beyond the needs of King Productions itself.

"When you say, 'Oh, I need to have a staged reading or a play,' you add Encore to your list of places," King said.

The October gathering will focus on the needs of theater companies, artists and audiences and how Encore can better position itself as a resource for the performing arts community.

"My hope is that this event brings our thriving theater community together that are looking for spaces under the same roof," King said.

The event is open to theater companies, producers, directors, artists and other members of Atlanta's theater community.

The Atlanta Theater Community Space & Venue Conversation will take place Saturday, October 3 at 12 p.m. at Encore Film & Music Studio, home of the AMC Performance Blackbox Theatre, located at 4523 Fulton Industrial Blvd SW. Admission is free.

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