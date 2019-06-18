Photo Flash: Serenbe's HAIR Preps for Opening

For Serenbe's Tenth Anniversary Season, they will revive the Tony-winning rock musical in a brand new, larger than life production. During Season Four, ?Hair w?as a game-changing show for Serenbe Playhouse, and there is no better time to revive it than in 2019 with the 50th Anniversary of Woodstock!

Casting includes Adante Carter* (Berger), Zane Phillips* (Claude), Casey Shuler* (Sheila), Leo Thomasian (Woof), Terrence Smith (Hud), Shannon McCarren (Jeanie), Alexandria Joy (Dionne), Brooke Bradley (Crissy), Stephanie Zandra (Ronnie), Cullen Gray (Ensemble), Erik Abrahamsen (Ensemble), Jeremy Gee (Ensemble), Karley Renee (Ensemble), Jessica DeMaria (Ensemble), Zuri Petteway (Ensemble), Megan Odell (Ensemble), Micah Patterson (Ensemble), Brandon Smith (Ensemble), Barry Westmoreland (Ensemble).

Photo Credit: BreeAnne Clowdus





