Photo Flash: Serenbe's HAIR Preps for Opening

Jun. 18, 2019  

For Serenbe's Tenth Anniversary Season, they will revive the Tony-winning rock musical in a brand new, larger than life production. During Season Four, ?Hair w?as a game-changing show for Serenbe Playhouse, and there is no better time to revive it than in 2019 with the 50th Anniversary of Woodstock!

Casting includes Adante Carter* (Berger), Zane Phillips* (Claude), Casey Shuler* (Sheila), Leo Thomasian (Woof), Terrence Smith (Hud), Shannon McCarren (Jeanie), Alexandria Joy (Dionne), Brooke Bradley (Crissy), Stephanie Zandra (Ronnie), Cullen Gray (Ensemble), Erik Abrahamsen (Ensemble), Jeremy Gee (Ensemble), Karley Renee (Ensemble), Jessica DeMaria (Ensemble), Zuri Petteway (Ensemble), Megan Odell (Ensemble), Micah Patterson (Ensemble), Brandon Smith (Ensemble), Barry Westmoreland (Ensemble).

Photo Credit: BreeAnne Clowdus



Related Articles View More Atlanta Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Photo Flash: Broadway Dreams Presents UNPLUGGED 2019 Summer Intensive Tour
  • The Art Institute Of Atlanta AnnouncesÂ  Ozzie AreuÂ As Keynote SpeakeR
  • Elm Street Presents THE COMPLETE HISTORY OF AMERICA (ABRIDGED)
  • The Atlanta Shakespeare Company At The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse Presents AS YOU LIKE IT
  • The Strand Hosts National Tour Of LITTLE BLACK DRESS In July
  • Play Me Again Pianos Unveils New Public Piano In Dunwoody

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
    Â  Â 
    popup