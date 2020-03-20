Photo Flash: Elm Street Launches HELVETICA Digital Experience

While Elm Street Cultural Arts Village had to cancel live performances of the Georgia Premiere of Will Coleman's Helvetica due to COVID-19 concerns, the Downtown Woodstock-based arts center has launched a complete digital experience of the play that audiences can enjoy from the comfort and safety of home for free between now and May 10th.

"Arts access has a new meaning these days," says Christopher Brazelton, Elm Street's Executive Director. "We still need it and this show was created for connecting - a relevant, intergenerational connection."

The digital package includes a recorded version of the play that is available to stream now through May 10th and filmed by David Thompson Technologies LLC (DDT-Live), a digital copy of the program, a digital copy of a storybook - the cast visited local senior centers to collect their own stories and had elementary school students illustrate them, and an online gallery of production photos by Bronson Kurtz.

To make the show as accessible as possible to audiences during this time, Elm Street is offering the digital experience of Helvetica for free. "If you enjoy it, we ask that you consider supporting Elm Street with a tax-deductible donation which will help our programming continue during these difficult times," their website reads.

In the play, children's book author Helvetica is introduced three different times in her life and how her experiences weave together to tell her story. Helvetica Burke was one of the most famous and respected children's authors in the world. Her books had captivated millions, but the life she led wasn't quite a storybook affair. Through the eyes of her beloved stuffed bear, Myron, we see the three women she was - the past, present, and future of the person no one knew. Helvetica is recommended for ages 16+ due to strong language and mature themes.

Audiences are able to experience the show digitally using the following website link: https://elmstreetarts.org/helvetica-the-digital-experience/

Elm Street will continue to provide updates on how the outbreak impacts the rest of their programming and the most up-to-date information will be available on their social media as well as their website.

Elm Street Cultural Arts Village

8534 Main St. Woodstock, GA 30188

Call 678.494.4251 for more information



Evie Sickbert, Sean Haley

Sean Haley, Evie Sickbert, Mary Wolfson, Molly Gilmartin

James Cogswell, Sean Haley, Molly Gilmartin

The Cast of HELVETICA

Riley Rawson, Evie Sickbert, Sean Haley





