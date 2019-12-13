Photo Flash: ELLA ENCHANTED at Synchronicity Theatre

Article Pixel Dec. 13, 2019  

Synchronicity Theatre will ring in the holiday season with the family musical adaptation of the popular young adult novel, Ella Enchanted. The production runs through January 5, 2020. More info at synchrotheatre.com.

Check out photos from the production below!

The story, adapted by Karen Zacarias from the Newbery Award-Winning book by Gail Carson Levine, is a retelling of Cinderella. As a baby, Ella was given the "gift" to obey every command. Forced to do whatever is asked, including rubbing her stepsister's stinky feet, Ella fights for independence. She sets out on an extraordinary journey to battle ogres, befriend a prince, and crash a giant's wedding to find her fairy Godmother, Lucinda, to undo the spell. ELLA ENCHANTED explores what it means to find your voice and decide your own fate.

Ella Enchanted is directed by Jenna Tamisiea, and will feature music direction and sound design by Amanda Wansa-Morgan (with Jeremiah Davison) and choreography by Kari Twyman. The cast includes Atlanta-based actors L'Oréal Roaché as Ella, a Kennesaw State University student starring in her first professional role, Alex Harding as Prince Char, also from Kennesaw State University in his first starring role, Marcie Millard as Mother, Robert Hindsman as Sir Peter, Amy Reynolds as Lucinda, Meg Harkins as Hattie, and Alexandria Joy as Olive. The ensemble will also be playing multiple roles.

Photo Credit: Casey Gardner

Photo Flash: ELLA ENCHANTED at Synchronicity TheatreL'Oréal Roaché

Photo Flash: ELLA ENCHANTED at Synchronicity TheatreL'Oréal Roaché

Photo Flash: ELLA ENCHANTED at Synchronicity Theatre
Robert Hindsman

Photo Flash: ELLA ENCHANTED at Synchronicity Theatre
Alex Harding

Photo Flash: ELLA ENCHANTED at Synchronicity Theatre
L'Oréal Roaché and Alex Harding

Photo Flash: ELLA ENCHANTED at Synchronicity TheatreL'Oréal Roaché

Photo Flash: ELLA ENCHANTED at Synchronicity Theatre
Amy Reynolds, Robert Hindsman and Marcie Millard

Photo Flash: ELLA ENCHANTED at Synchronicity Theatre
Meg Harkins

Photo Flash: ELLA ENCHANTED at Synchronicity Theatre
Alexandria Joy, Marcie Millard, Amy Reynolds, and L'Oréal Roaché

Photo Flash: ELLA ENCHANTED at Synchronicity Theatre
Alexandria Joy, Marcie Millard, Amy Reynolds, and L'Oréal Roaché

Photo Flash: ELLA ENCHANTED at Synchronicity TheatreL'Oréal Roaché



