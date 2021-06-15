ONCE ON THIS ISLAND to Return To Cobb PARKS As Drive-In Concert

Following the success of its streaming concert in April, the cast and musicians of the Jennie T. Anderson Theatre's production of ONCE ON THIS ISLAND are returning to perform the Calypso-flavored concert live on stage. Presented as part of Cobb PARKS' summer drive-in series, the concert will depict the show in its entirety on the county's mobile stage in the Cobb Civic Center parking lot. For one performance only on Saturday, June 19 at 7:30PM, the entire team will reassemble for this special Juneteenth event.

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND focuses on Ti Moune, a young orphan, who finds love in a world of prejudice. Trevor Rayshay Perry, who plays Papa Ge, the God of Death, mentions, "It's a wonderful homage to Black culture, community, and the power of love."

"ONCE ON THIS ISLAND is an important story to tell because of the differences in culture and skin color that it touches on," says Stephanie Zandra who stars as Asaka, Mother of the Earth. "We, unfortunately, live in a world where color is still a determining factor in who gets resources, opportunities, and respect. Pure, unadulterated love has no color. It has no gender. It has no race or creed."

L'Oréal Roaché, who leads the show as Ti Moune, adds, "What I'm most excited for is to do this show in front of a live audience. I've been fortunate enough to participate in both virtual and live concerts over this pandemic, and there is NOTHING like performing in front of a live audience." The original run of the concert was a streaming performance and the first venture out of the pandemic for the Jennie T. Anderson Theatre. ONCE ON THIS ISLAND was wildly successful with (at the time) record-breaking numbers and interest. "Patrons should attend this concert because where else can you see an amazing show with family and friends in this way," says Jarius Cliett who plays Daniel, the love interest. "This show should be experienced out in the open because it is about community and the essence of the human heart."

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND stars L'Oréal Roaché as Ti Moune, Kayce Grogan-Wallace as Mama Euralie, Adam Washington as Tonton Julian, and Arjaye Johnson as Little Ti Moune. The cast is rounded out with Atlanta favorites, Jarius Cliett, Stephanie Zandra, Fenner Eaddy, Trevor Rayshay Perry, Janine Ayn, Kendra Johnson, Lamont J. Hill, Tetrianna Beasley, and Kendrick Taj Stephens. This concert is directed by Kevin Harry, music directed by John-Michael D'Haviland, and choreographed by Kari Twyman.

Learn more at www.AndersonTheatre.org/drive-in.