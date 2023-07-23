Murder, Mystery, and Mayhem at Petite Violette to Premiere New Show in August

Murder, Mystery, and Mayhem at Petite Violette will premiere a new show on Friday, August 11, titled Murder on a White Lotus Wednesday. The show is an original comedy spoofing the popular television shows White Lotus and the Addams Family hit Wednesday. Shows run on Friday and Saturday nights, at 7:30 p.m.

Murder on a White Lotus Wednesday is acted out by professional actors along with audience participation, to ensure tons of laughs. During the evening, four dinner courses, accompanied by one glass of wine, are served between acts of the show. Guests can check in as early at 6:45 p.m. to enjoy hors d'oeuvres and a cash bar, and then take their seats where a salad, a choice of entrée, and a dessert will be served with a glass of wine and coffee. Guests can then play a part in the show—some complete with partial costumes and props—or sing in a group song (or just spectate the whole time).

The most privileged members of society travel around the world to vacation at one of the popular resorts in the White Lotus Hotel chain. To stay here, you have to be more than affluent, you must be part of an exclusive club known as Lotus Eaters. The Silver Lake is home to one such sanctuary, The Infamous Nevermore Hotel. The staff is exceptional and ready to accommodate their elite clientele no matter how eccentric and mysterious they are. Unfortunately, this getaway has gone very awry! In this beautiful paradise, something sinister is stalking everyone. Employees and guests are beginning to drop like flies! Mosquitos, melons and murder?!? Who's responsible for all this death? Who can solve these dreadful doings? Come watch our show and find out! Opening August 11, 2023 and running through November 11, 2023.

Tickets for Murder, Mystery, and Mayhem can be purchased at https://www.petitevioletterestaurant.com/mystery-dinner-theater (they cannot be booked through Open Table). The cost is $75 per person, plus fees. For assistance or more information, call 404-634-6268.

MORE ABOUT MURDER, MYSTERY, AND MAYHEM AT PETITE VIOLETTE

Murder, Mystery, and Mayhem at Petite Violette is an interactive murder mystery dinner unlike any other. The event showcases unique, original, hilarious murder mysteries with live actors and audience participation, paired with a four-course dinner of fine French food. Shows run Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m. (with check-in from 6:45 to 7:15 p.m.). Two professional actors greet all guests at the door and explain how the evening will go. At that time, the actors give every audience member a part in the show. Parts may be speaking roles (some with props) or a group sing along. Participation is highly encouraged, but not required.

Paired with top-notch entertainment is a gourmet four-course meal. It begins with a table of hot and cold appetizers, followed by a fresh salad with a glass of wine that is included in the ticket price. Then there is a choice of entrees including meat, fish and vegetarian options, followed by homemade dessert. Murder, Mystery, and Mayhem at Petite Violette takes place in the restaurant's Bordeaux Room, a private banquet space. The production changes quarterly to offer up fresh stories and mysteries, and special holiday show performances are available for groups. The shows are designed for adults and recommended for those aged 10 and over. The cost per person is $75, plus fees.

