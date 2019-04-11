MARY POPPINS JR. Flies Into Roswell Performing Arts

Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins JR. will be playing at Roswell Cultural Arts Center from Friday, May 10 through Saturday, May 11. The "practically perfect" 70-minute musical, designed for middle school-aged performers, is based on the classic P.L. Travers stories and the Walt Disney film. The Roswell Youth Theatre cast includes 30 students led by Leslie Kelley, Jane Hendrix, and Nancy Whitehead Brown.

"This cast is extremely talented and has worked very hard from the first rehearsal. They arrive at rehearsals prepared and exude the excitement and energy during rehearsals that is needed to shine in their performances. The audience will truly be entertained and impressed by this show and cast" says Nancy Brown, RYT supervisor/choreographer.

All of London is shouting from the rooftops about this exciting stage adaptation of the classic tales of Mary Poppins. Join the Banks family as they encounter adventure after fun-filled adventure with their curious new nanny, Mary Poppins. Adapted especially for young performers, this musical includes favorite Sherman brothers songs such as "A Spoonful of Sugar," "Feed the Birds," and "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious," as well as wonderful new songs by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe. With colorful characters and an irresistible score, Mary Poppins JR. is sure to be a crowd-pleaser for all ages!

For information on purchasing tickets, please visit www.roswellgov.com/ryt or call Leslie Kelley, 770-641-3987 for reservations.

Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins JR. is presented through special arrangement with all materials provided by Music Theatre International. For more information about licensing Mary Poppins JR. or other Disney shows, please visit www.DisneyMusicals.com.

Roswell Youth Theatre is the resident youth theatre group at Roswell Performing Arts/Roswell Recreation for ages 9-17. RYT offers local youth the opportunity to audition for and participate in productions while sharing their love for the arts. RYT members learn and grow as singers, actors, and dancers while experiencing all aspects of the rehearsal and production process.

Music Theatre International (MTI) is one of the world's leading theatrical licensing agencies, granting theatres from around the world the rights to perform the greatest selection of musicals from Broadway and beyond. Founded in 1952 by composer Frank Loesser and orchestrator Don Walker, MTI is a driving force in advancing musical theatre as a vibrant and engaging art form.





