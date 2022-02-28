MAMMA MIA! Comes to Jerry's Habima Theatre Next Month

Mamma Mia! comes to Jerry's Habima Theatre in Dunwoody next month. Performances run 7:30 p.m. March 3 and 5, 1 p.m. March 6, 7:30 p.m. March 12 and 1 p.m. or 6 p.m. March 13.

The storytelling magic of ABBA's timeless songs tell the hilarious and touching story of a young woman's search for her birth father as her wedding day quickly approaches. This sunny and funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise as her quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago. Unaware of the true reason they have been invited back to the island; the past, present and future collide as destiny unfolds on the eve of her wedding.

Jerry's Habima Theatre, now in its 27th season, is an award-winning theater company of actors with special needs and extraordinary abilities.

Tickets:

Community $35/$15

Children age 12 & under

MJCCA Members

$25/$10 Children age 12 & under

COVID-19 INFORMATION: Please note that the MJCCA continuously monitors public health guidance and prior to an in-person event, reserves the right to make event adjustments accordingly. If an event cannot proceed in person, the program will be postponed to a later date or held virtually. All ticket holders will be notified and tickets transferred accordingly.

Masks are required in all MJCCA common areas and at all public events.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.showclix.com/event/mamma-mia-jht22.