MADELINE'S CHRISTMAS Returns to Horizon Theatre Next Month

Performances run December 2 – 31.

By: Nov. 03, 2023

Returning for its 13th year, Madeline’s Christmas will bring merriment and cheer to Horizon Theatre, Dec. 2 – 31! A holiday treat for the whole family, join Madeline and friends for a magical musical adaption of Ludwig Bemelmans’ classic children’s tale, produced by Horizon Theatre in collaboration with Atlanta Children’s Theatre. Featuring 24 local girls performing alongside professional actors, this show is a delight for children and adults alike!

“We are so excited to finally be back with Madeline’s Christmas which was a beloved tradition for so many families for a dozen years prior to the pandemic,” says Horizon Co-Artistic/Producing Director Lisa Adler. In the production’s 13-year history, more than 275 local girls have realized their dream of performing with a professional theatre company as part of the Madeline’s Christmas cast. This year’s cast features girls from 5 metro Atlanta counties and more than 20 different schools.

Madeline’s Christmas will run Dec. 2 – 31. Performances are weekends at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., and every day Dec. 19 – 31 (except Christmas Day). There will be additional Saturday performances at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 16 and 23 and school day matinees at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday and Friday, Dec. 14 and 15. Tickets are $15 for youth (ages 18 and under) and $18 for adults. Tickets and information are available at horizontheatre.com or 404.584.7450.

STORY

Based on the book by Ludwig Bemelmans

Book and lyrics by Jennifer Kirkeby

Music by Shirley Mier

Based on one of the most popular children’s books of all time, this musical play follows Madeline and friends on a holiday adventure unlike any other. After a trip to the zoo on a December day, “achoo” echoes in the halls of “the old house in Paris.” All but Madeline have caught the flu! Will the girls be able to go home for Christmas? It’s Madeline to the rescue! With the help of a mysterious stranger, the “twelve little girls in two straight lines” end up with a magical and memorable holiday beyond their wildest dreams! A holiday treat for the whole family.

PROFESSIONAL CAST

Miss Clavel
Kenedi Deal

Mrs. Murphy
Shanessa Sweeney

ARE MADELINE AND HER FRIENDS IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD?

Atlanta, Fulton County

Caroline Slagle, 4th Grade at The Lovett School

Eloise Show, 4th Grade The Children's School

Erin Mong, 7th Grade at St. Jude Catholic School

Hadley Griffith, 5th Grade at Atlanta Neighborhood Charter School - Grant Park

Harlem Smith, 2nd Grade at Woodward Academy

Helen DeVries, 4th Grade at Fernbank Elementary

Janie Fisher, 4th Grade at Trinity School

Lennon Machinello, 5th Grade at Atlanta International School

Leya Koehler, 4th Grade at Virginia Highland Elementary

Maci Nelson, 6th Grade at Delta Steam Academy

Mary Camp McCamy, 4th Grade at The Lovett School

Maya Chotin, 2nd Grade at Mary Lin Elementary

Naomi Wu, 4th Grade at Hope Hill Elementary

Sade Olufade, 3rd Grade at Pace Academy

Zoe Adams, 4th Grade at Wadsworth Magnet School

Alexa Weiss (understudy), 6th Grade at Atlanta Speech School

Isla Barnett (understudy), 5th Grade at Hope Hill Elementary School

Josephina Kilkelly (understudy), 5th Grade at Atlanta International School

DeKalb County

Maxine Miller, 5th Grade at Atlanta International School

Cleo Saliers, 5th Grade at Talley St. Upper Elementary

Mia Sims, 4th Grade at Fifth Ave. Upper Elementary

Murphy Fowler, 3rd Grade at Montessori School at Emory

Maya Betru-Abiodun, 6th Grade at Wadsworth Magnet Schools for High Achievers

Clayton County

Za'Niyah Nzo, 5th Grade

Cobb County

Ella Araujo, 3rd Grade at The Walker School

Skylar Ebron, 6th Grade at DeKalb Elementary School of the Arts

Henry County

Jimi Luttrell (understudy), 5th Grade at Atlanta International

PROFESSIONAL CREATIVE TEAM

Playwright
Jennifer Kirkeby

Composer
Shirley Mier

Director
Spring Mason

Musical Director
Joshua Martinez

Choreographer
Courtney Locke

Scenic Designers
Isabel and Moriah Curley-Clay

Lighting Designer
Mary Parker

Costume Coordinator
Carrie Giglio

Stage Managers
Megan Parker, Bonnie Devon Smith

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Performances of Madeline’s Christmas will run Dec. 2 – 31, 2023.

Weekend Performances

Saturdays and Sundays at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

With additional performances on Saturdays Dec. 16 and 23 at 10:30 a.m.

School Day Matinees

Thursday and Friday Dec. 14 – Dec. 15 at 10:30 a.m.

Weekday Performances

Dec. 11 – 12, Dec. 18 at 6:30 p.m.

December 19 – 22 and 26 – 29 at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

* No performances will be held on Dec. 25.




