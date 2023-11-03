MADELINE'S CHRISTMAS Returns to Horizon Theatre Next Month

Performances run December 2 – 31.
Returning for its 13th year, Madeline’s Christmas will bring merriment and cheer to Horizon Theatre, Dec. 2 – 31! A holiday treat for the whole family, join Madeline and friends for a magical musical adaption of Ludwig Bemelmans’ classic children’s tale, produced by Horizon Theatre in collaboration with Atlanta Children’s Theatre. Featuring 24 local girls performing alongside professional actors, this show is a delight for children and adults alike!
“We are so excited to finally be back with Madeline’s Christmas which was a beloved tradition for so many families for a dozen years prior to the pandemic,” says Horizon Co-Artistic/Producing Director Lisa Adler. In the production’s 13-year history, more than 275 local girls have realized their dream of performing with a professional theatre company as part of the Madeline’s Christmas cast. This year’s cast features girls from 5 metro Atlanta counties and more than 20 different schools.
Madeline’s Christmas will run Dec. 2 – 31. Performances are weekends at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., and every day Dec. 19 – 31 (except Christmas Day). There will be additional Saturday performances at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 16 and 23 and school day matinees at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday and Friday, Dec. 14 and 15. Tickets are $15 for youth (ages 18 and under) and $18 for adults. Tickets and information are available at horizontheatre.com or 404.584.7450.
Based on the book by Ludwig Bemelmans
Book and lyrics by Jennifer Kirkeby
Music by Shirley Mier
Based on one of the most popular children’s books of all time, this musical play follows Madeline and friends on a holiday adventure unlike any other. After a trip to the zoo on a December day, “achoo” echoes in the halls of “the old house in Paris.” All but Madeline have caught the flu! Will the girls be able to go home for Christmas? It’s Madeline to the rescue! With the help of a mysterious stranger, the “twelve little girls in two straight lines” end up with a magical and memorable holiday beyond their wildest dreams! A holiday treat for the whole family.
Miss Clavel
Kenedi Deal
Mrs. Murphy
Shanessa Sweeney
ARE MADELINE AND HER FRIENDS IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD?
Atlanta, Fulton County
Caroline Slagle, 4th Grade at The Lovett School
Eloise Show, 4th Grade The Children's School
Erin Mong, 7th Grade at St. Jude Catholic School
Hadley Griffith, 5th Grade at Atlanta Neighborhood Charter School - Grant Park
Harlem Smith, 2nd Grade at Woodward Academy
Helen DeVries, 4th Grade at Fernbank Elementary
Janie Fisher, 4th Grade at Trinity School
Lennon Machinello, 5th Grade at Atlanta International School
Leya Koehler, 4th Grade at Virginia Highland Elementary
Maci Nelson, 6th Grade at Delta Steam Academy
Mary Camp McCamy, 4th Grade at The Lovett School
Maya Chotin, 2nd Grade at Mary Lin Elementary
Naomi Wu, 4th Grade at Hope Hill Elementary
Sade Olufade, 3rd Grade at Pace Academy
Zoe Adams, 4th Grade at Wadsworth Magnet School
Alexa Weiss (understudy), 6th Grade at Atlanta Speech School
Isla Barnett (understudy), 5th Grade at Hope Hill Elementary School
Josephina Kilkelly (understudy), 5th Grade at Atlanta International School
DeKalb County
Maxine Miller, 5th Grade at Atlanta International School
Cleo Saliers, 5th Grade at Talley St. Upper Elementary
Mia Sims, 4th Grade at Fifth Ave. Upper Elementary
Murphy Fowler, 3rd Grade at Montessori School at Emory
Maya Betru-Abiodun, 6th Grade at Wadsworth Magnet Schools for High Achievers
Clayton County
Za'Niyah Nzo, 5th Grade
Cobb County
Ella Araujo, 3rd Grade at The Walker School
Skylar Ebron, 6th Grade at DeKalb Elementary School of the Arts
Henry County
Jimi Luttrell (understudy), 5th Grade at Atlanta International
PROFESSIONAL CREATIVE TEAM
Playwright
Jennifer Kirkeby
Composer
Shirley Mier
Director
Spring Mason
Musical Director
Joshua Martinez
Choreographer
Courtney Locke
Scenic Designers
Isabel and Moriah Curley-Clay
Lighting Designer
Mary Parker
Costume Coordinator
Carrie Giglio
Stage Managers
Megan Parker, Bonnie Devon Smith
PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE
Performances of Madeline’s Christmas will run Dec. 2 – 31, 2023.
Weekend Performances
Saturdays and Sundays at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.
With additional performances on Saturdays Dec. 16 and 23 at 10:30 a.m.
School Day Matinees
Thursday and Friday Dec. 14 – Dec. 15 at 10:30 a.m.
Weekday Performances
Dec. 11 – 12, Dec. 18 at 6:30 p.m.
December 19 – 22 and 26 – 29 at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.
* No performances will be held on Dec. 25.
