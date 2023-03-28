Los Cabos Premier Jazz Experience 'The Life Luxe Experience' Announces New Date and Additions

The black, female-owned jazz experience, The Life Luxe Experience, has just announced, November 2-6, 2023 as the new date for their annual event held in the relaxing city of Los Cabos, Mexico. The Life Luxe Experience has always created its weekend event based on the needs and desires of its guests, many who, despite a desire to attend, found the dates in conflict with important personal milestones.

"We believe that what makes the Life Luxe Experience different from other jazz events is our special connection with our guests", said CEO and Co-Founder Dianna Clarkson. "Our experiences are curated based on our knowledge of who our guests are and through listening to their feedback. Many guests have told us that they will come to a Life Luxe Experience no matter when it is held. however, after scheduling the event in May, we received lots of feedback that they preferred coming to Los Cabos in November. With that in mind, we made the decision to move the 2023 event back to our November date and we plan to keep it there for years to come".

The Life Luxe Experience is an upscale and urbane event created to celebrate the best of culture, cuisine, and creativity while highlighting the universal influence of jazz. After receiving feedback about the current talent steering away from their traditionally jazz-focused lineup, they have decided to go back to their roots by highlighting the best acts in jazz and soul. This bucket list-worthy event offers the ultimate getaway by pairing an upscale, international destination with 5-star accommodations, fine haute cuisine, top-shelf libations, breathtaking golf, spa, health and wellness workshops, curated experiences around Los Cabos.

Stop time in its tracks and indulge yourself in a weekend complete with all of the necessary luxuries and experiences needed to delight your senses and fill your soul.

Learn more about The Life Luxe Experience and the LuxeUp custom packages offered for guests here: www.LifeLuxeExp.com