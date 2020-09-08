Live Nation Announces Next Round of 'Live From the Drive-In' Concerts

Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, Blackberry Smoke, Indigo Girls, and Yacht Rock Revue will headline

Today, Live Nation announced the return of the LIVE FROM THE DRIVE-IN concert series, the fan favorite live music tailgating experience. Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, Blackberry Smoke, Indigo Girls, and Yacht Rock Revue will headline the shows live on stage each night across two weekends, October 16-17 & October 23-24, in Alpharetta, GA at Lot A at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning this Friday, September 11th at 10am local time at LiveNation.com/DriveIn. Tickets will be available to purchase as car passes. Fans will only need to purchase one ticket per car, with a maximum of four (4) people permitted in each car.

Live Nation is reimagining the live music experience during a time of social distancing by allowing fans to enjoy concerts in a one-of-a-kind drive-in setting from their own private individual tailgating zones next to their cars. This exclusive outdoor concert series gives attendees the chance to enjoy live music performances from some of their favorite artists while partying in the lot, socially distanced. Guests are allowed to bring chairs, food and drinks to party in their zone and truly make the experience theirs and unique to them. More details including event guidelines can be found at LiveNation.com/DriveIn.

"We are thrilled to have live music returning safely to the Atlanta area for a great weekend of Live From The Drive-In. We've seen such a great demand from fans to get back to concerts in a safe manner and from artists to get back on the stage to perform again," said Peter Conlon, President of Live Nation Atlanta. "It's also really great to be bringing live event jobs back to some local crew and workers who have been out of work since March. We can't wait to see everyone come out!"

Citi is the official presale credit card of Live From The Drive-In. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, September 8th at 12pm local time until Thursday, September 10th at 10pm local time through Citi Entertainment®. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Each event will comply with all health and safety standards per local jurisdictions and state regulations in order to protect fans, artists, crews and staff. This includes thorough sanitation throughout the event and hand-sanitizing stations will be available, along with a number of other preventive measures.

For more information on the health and safety precautions we are taking, event guidelines and FAQs, please visit LiveNation.com/DriveIn.

LIVE FROM THE DRIVE-IN UPCOMING DATES:

Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Friday, October 16 - Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit

Saturday, October 17 - Blackberry Smoke

Friday, October 23 - Indigo Girls

Saturday, October 24 - Yacht Rock Revue

Shows View More Atlanta Stories Related Articles