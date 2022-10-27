Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Kennesaw State University Bailey School Of Music Presents Americana Festival

Four diverse concerts celebrate Veterans Day with American composers, patriotic songs.

Register for Atlanta News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 27, 2022  

Kennesaw State University Bailey School Of Music Presents Americana Festival

Kennesaw State University's Bailey School of Music, a unit of the College of the Arts, will present the Americana Festival Nov. 7-11. Four diverse concerts will focus on American composers and patriotic songs to celebrate Veterans Day. Veterans will receive free admission into the Nov. 11 performance.

Tickets may be purchased for each performance, or a weeklong pass may be purchased for $45 to attend all Festival concerts. The Americana Festival gives patrons and student musicians the chance to honor service members.

On Mon., Nov. 7, the Festival kicks off with Faculty Chamber Music featuring American composers, followed by the Brass Ensemble on Wed., Nov. 9. The students in Chorale, Treble Choir, and Men's Ensemble join forces on Thurs., Nov. 10. On Veterans Day, Fri., Nov. 11, the Wind Ensemble will pay tribute to the men and women who serve (and have served) our great nation.

"A Veterans Day Tribute," featuring Jason Casanova, euphonium, and Paul Dickinson, tuba, also includes about fifty piccolo performers from all over the metro Atlanta area. BSOM faculty Dr. David Kehler, Director of the Wind Ensemble, encourages veterans to attend this moving concert-for free. "Veterans are invited to be our guests at the Friday night concert for free. They should call Patron Services at 470-578-6650 with their dates of service and branch to receive a complimentary ticket."

Veterans will be asked to stand and be acknowledged during the performance that honors all branches of the United States Armed Forces. Making its Georgia premiere is Anthony Plog's Double Concerto for Euphonium, Tuba, and Wind Ensemble (2019), preceded by Carlos Simon's Sweet Chariot (2019). A traditional favorite on the playlist includes John Williams' Hymn to the Fallen, arranged by Paul Lavender.

No patriotic concert would be complete without Samuel A. Ward's America the Beautiful, arranged by Dragon, followed by Robert Lowden's Armed Forces Salute (1968). Finally, the performance will end with a rousing rendition of John Philip Sousa's The Stars and Stripes Forever (1896).

Kehler hopes the community, along with KSU students, faculty, and staff, will attend and show their support for veterans and service members during the weeklong festival, but particularly on Veterans Day.

Originally known as Armistice Day, Veterans Day is held on Nov. 11 to give universal recognition to the "celebrated ending of World War I fighting at 11 a.m., November 11, 1918, (the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month)" according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. However, after World War II, the day was renamed "National Veterans Day," to honor all veterans, and, in 1954, President Eisenhower signed the bill proclaiming Nov. 11 as Veterans Day. To learn more about Veterans Day and its history, please visit https://www.va.gov/opa/vetsday/.

To buy tickets for the Americana Festival, please visit MusicKSU.com. Individual tickets range from $5 to $15 or buy a festival pass for $45 and attend all the concerts. To learn more about Kennesaw State University's College of the Arts, please visit arts.kennesaw.edu.



Submit Nominations for the 2022
BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards
submissions close in


Kennesaw State University To Present August Wilsons JITNEY in November Photo
Kennesaw State University To Present August Wilson's JITNEY in November
Kennesaw State University's Department of Theatre and Performance Studies will present August Wilson's 'Jitney' Nov. 11-16 at the Stillwell Theater on the Kennesaw campus.
Kennesaw State Department Of Dance To Present CARTE BLANCHE in November Photo
Kennesaw State Department Of Dance To Present CARTE BLANCHE in November
Kennesaw State University Department of Dance will present 'Carte Blanche' Nov. 11-12 at the KSU Dance Theater on the Marietta campus at 8 p.m. With roots in French, the phrase carte blanche can mean a blank check or having full discretionary power.
Contemporary Classics Brings THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST To Gwinnett Photo
Contemporary Classics Brings THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST To Gwinnett
Contemporary Classics presents Oscar Wilde's The Importance of Being Earnest the first weekend in November at Lawrenceville Arts Center in Lawrenceville, GA.
Theatrical Outfit Presents MADE IN ATLANTA Photo
Theatrical Outfit Presents MADE IN ATLANTA
While the doors to the Balzer Theater at Herren's are blocked by construction vehicles for the “Heart of the City” Capital Campaign renovation, Theatrical Outfit (TO) is putting new work center stage with Made in Atlanta. 

More Hot Stories For You


FIRST VOICES FESTIVAL To Begin On November 19FIRST VOICES FESTIVAL To Begin On November 19
October 27, 2022

7 Stages, Turtle Island Trading, Zintkala Zi PowWow and the Little 5 Points Business Association join forces to bring the inaugural First Voices Festival to the people of Little 5 Points.
Kennesaw State University Bailey School Of Music Presents Americana FestivalKennesaw State University Bailey School Of Music Presents Americana Festival
October 27, 2022

Kennesaw State University's Bailey School of Music, a unit of the College of the Arts, will present the Americana Festival Nov. 7-11. Four diverse concerts will focus on American composers and patriotic songs to celebrate Veterans Day. Veterans will receive free admission into the Nov. 11 performance.
Kennesaw State University To Present August Wilson's JITNEY in NovemberKennesaw State University To Present August Wilson's JITNEY in November
October 27, 2022

Kennesaw State University's Department of Theatre and Performance Studies will present August Wilson's 'Jitney' Nov. 11-16 at the Stillwell Theater on the Kennesaw campus.
Contemporary Classics Brings THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST To GwinnettContemporary Classics Brings THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST To Gwinnett
October 27, 2022

Contemporary Classics presents Oscar Wilde's The Importance of Being Earnest the first weekend in November at Lawrenceville Arts Center in Lawrenceville, GA.
Kennesaw State Department Of Dance To Present CARTE BLANCHE in NovemberKennesaw State Department Of Dance To Present CARTE BLANCHE in November
October 27, 2022

Kennesaw State University Department of Dance will present 'Carte Blanche' Nov. 11-12 at the KSU Dance Theater on the Marietta campus at 8 p.m. With roots in French, the phrase carte blanche can mean a blank check or having full discretionary power.