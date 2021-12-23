Kennesaw State Dance Alumni Named To Dance Magazine Top 25 To Watch List

Over its 16 years of existence, Kennesaw State University's Department of Dance has seen its national reputation grow. That trend accelerated this week as Dance Magazine named two KSU Dance alumni to its annual Top 25 to Watch list.

The magazine identifies dancers, choreographers and companies "on the verge of breaking through" and who are viewed as the future of the dance industry, according to the publication. The honor for recent Kennesaw State graduates Simone Stevens and Darvensky Louis is "remarkable", said KSU Department of Dance chair Marsha Barsky.

"It's a treat to see two KSU Owls on the list and it speaks volumes about our students and our program," Barsky said.