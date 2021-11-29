KSU Bailey School Of Music To Present Inspirational Holiday Concert

Kennesaw State University's Bailey School of Music will present the popular Holiday Concert on Saturday, December 4 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. A family favorite, the Holiday Concert has become an annual tradition to kick off the season. This year, the show will return to an in-person format in the beautiful Morgan Concert Hall in the Dr. Bobbie Bailey and Family Performance Center.

Assistant Professor of Music and featured soloist Todd Wedge can't wait to perform in front of a live audience again. He said, "Words cannot adequately describe the joy I feel in finally being able to perform live again. There is a renewed sense of joy and energy in our singing that undoubtedly comes from a year of being without live music - almost as though we are performing in front of an audience for the first time. It's thrilling."

About 120 performers from the Bailey School of Music will participate in the holiday extravaganza. Students in the KSU Symphony Orchestra, Wind Ensemble, Choral Ensembles, Vocal Jazz Ensemble, Trumpet Ensemble, and Percussion Ensemble are all scheduled to perform.

"Connecting with the communities we serve truly moves us at the Bailey School of Music. We invite you to celebrate the season with us and give us a chance to amaze you with the talent of our students and faculty on display," said Jesús Castro-Balbi, Director of the Bailey School of Music.

The underlying theme of peace and grace of this concert promises to offer a wonderful musical retreat that will be sure to please the whole family. "The first half of the program is really diverse in its offerings, from classic, traditional carols like Silent Night and Sleigh Ride to newer classics like Feliz Navidad and Michael Isaacson's Light the Legend," said Doug Lindsey, Assistant to the Director, Operations and Programming; Coordinator of Brass, and Assistant Professor of Trumpet. "Throughout the program, there are strategic pieces that will help you to reflect on all the things for which you can be grateful," he added.

The second half of the program starts at the theater with Christmas at the Movies performed by the KSU Symphony Orchestra, followed by The Dream Isaiah Saw performed by KSU Brass, Choral, and Percussion. A profound message of peace resonates in Tomás Luis de Victoria's O Magnum Mysterium performed by the KSU Chamber Singers.

This event is "a special concert, with great variety in texture, harmony, and ensembles. All of the pieces are really well done," said Lindsey. Patrons may want to hum along to Carol of the Bells, or the rousing Jingle Bell Rock finale.

Wedge added, "Singers must sing, instrumentalists must play. This is what we were born to do, and we can't wait to share this music with you."

The Holiday Concert is scheduled for two live performances on Saturday, December 4, 2021, with a matinee at 2 p.m. and an evening show at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15-$20. This event will not be live streamed.