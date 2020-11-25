Jon Carr Hired as New Executive Producer for The Second City

Dad's Garage has released the following statement announcing Jon Carr's departure from the company to take on the new position of Executive Producer for The Second City:

"It is with both pride and sadness that Dad's Garage announces Jon Carr will be leaving our organization to be the new Executive Producer for The Second City. For the past year, Jon has served as Artistic Director for Dad's Garage, and has been instrumental in keeping our organization afloat during COVID-19. Jon was the first person of color to join our ensemble of performers, and has been active in the Atlanta arts community for more than 15 years. We're super proud of him!

"Dad's Garage Theatre has been my artistic home for two decades," Jon said. "I would like to thank all the amazing people who helped me along the way of my creative journey."

For many years, we have described Dad's Garage as a "Launchpad for Creative Careers." We seek to nurture and uplift our talent, and poise them for future success, no matter their role in the theatre industry. That's why we are so proud of Jon for landing this awesome position, and showing the world the great talent that comes out of Atlanta. We look forward to furthering the artistic connections between Dad's Garage and The Second City.

As executive producer of all three locations in Chicago, Toronto, and Hollywood, Carr will oversee all of The Second City's creative work across its theaters, educational programs, and business services, as well as the company's pivot to streaming performances and online classes.

Jon will stay in his current position at Dad's Garage through December 15th. He and his partner Annie will be moving to Chicago, which will be his home base for running all of The Second City's operations.

As part of Jon's departure, his portrait will be officially hung on our "Dead to Us" wall-images of all the folks who have gone on to bigger opportunities. He will always be welcomed back at Dad's Garage.

We wish Jon the best, and bid him luck finding a coat to handle his introduction to Chicago winters."

