Jennie T. Anderson Theatre to Bring A NEW BRAIN To Atlanta This Month

Cobb PARKS and the Jennie T. Anderson Theatre are returning to live theatre with William Finn's A NEW BRAIN in September. This rarely-produced musical features ten actors and seven musicians. It runs for just two performances, September 16 & 17.

This autobiographical musical focuses on Gordon Schwinn, a character based on composer William Finn. The story journeys Gordon's health scare that lands him in the hospital undergoing brain surgery. Through the points of view of his mother, best friend, boyfriend, and hospital staff, audiences will see a story about love, perseverance, resurrection, and the value of life. Having premiered off-Broadway in 1998 with stars such as Kristin Chenoweth and Norm Lewis, A NEW BRAIN has found a resurgence recently with concert productions and new stagings around the nation.

There are many familiar faces from previous Jennie T. Anderson Theatre productions a part of this show. Jillian Melko is returning, after last being seen in 2021's NINE. She recounts, "A NEW BRAIN was introduced to me in high school by one of my dearest musically-obsessed friends, Martin. He had this gift of discovering unknown musicals that were filled with the most love and heart, and always shared them with me. A NEW BRAIN inspires me to live each day as authentically and creatively as possible. It is a beautifully, real story of discovery, humanity, love, and the journey of making your own voice heard amidst the self-doubt and fear. Our world isn't perfect, life is messy, and tomorrow isn't guaranteed, so why not live for today in this moment, making music and celebrating joy in the little time we have to share."

Another familiar face is James Allen McCune, last seen in THE LAST FIVE YEARS. Jamie portrays the main character, Gordon. "A NEW BRAIN is special to me because of the parallels between myself and the character I'm playing. Gordon Michael Schwinn is a song-writer who finds himself faced with his own mortality. This existential crisis is so familiar to me; I've spent time in the hospital after a near death experience, myself. The feeling of seeing the road in front of you suddenly shrink, really puts into perspective what you do and do not leave behind. As upsetting as this moment from my past was, it inspired me to write more music than I ever did before it." McCune adds, "I'm grateful for it now, especially as I get to call on that frightening moment in my life for this beautiful show."

Jono Davis, artistic director, is thrilled to bring this show to the region. "It's one of the more difficult productions we've produced, especially in the short production process we give ourselves. The story is so rewarding, though. There's an authentic connection people have with this piece that keeps it relevant and timeless. I cannot wait to share this story with our patrons."

A NEW BRAIN stars James Allen McCune, Benjamin DeWitt Sims, Mary Nye Bennett, Jeff McKerley*, Alyssa Michele, Jim Bray*, Isa Martinez, Jillian Melko, Russell Alexander II, and Jody Woodruff. The band consists of John-Michael d'Haviland, Jerrell Melton, Imani Quinones, Craig Wohlschlager, Noah Johnson, Simon Needle, and Caleb Herron. This production is directed by Justin Anderson, music directed by John-Michael d'Haviland, production managed by Bobby Johnston, stage managed by Megan Nye, assistant stage managed by Lexi McKay, costumes designed by Cole Spivia, and lighting designed by Michael Carver. Tickets: Click Here