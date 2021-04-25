Jennie T. Anderson Theatre Restarts With ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

In the last year, the Jennie T. Anderson Theatre and Cobb County PARKS tested the waters on several safe and socially-distanced events. They've had their hand in virtual programming, outdoor and drive-in style shows, and even indoor streaming events. They're trying the best they can to continue their work, for their community, integrity, and livelihoods. Their musicals-in-concert series was announced in 2019.

The Jennie T. Anderson Theatre was able to pull off one production, Guys and Dolls, prior to the pandemic. The remainder of their season, titled The Overture Series, was cancelled or postponed. Due to the scope of the series, it could not be revisited until COVID risks began to lower. With a county-approved safety plan in place and the help of a generous medical facility that offered to provide early vaccinations to Anderson Theatre actors, musicians, creative teams, and their home bubbles, the Overture Series is back!

The first streaming concert of the season, Once on This Island, will air April 29-May 2. Filmed nearly back-to-back, the second concert, Nine, will be available for streaming June 3-6. Chess, Sunday in the Park with George, and White Christmas fills out the remainder of the season and will perform live with limited seating at the Jennie T. Anderson Theatre.

"It's been a long pandemic, but we're ready to sink our teeth into performances again," says Jono Davis, the Jennie T. Anderson Theatre's managing director. "Safety is still our priority and there are many precautions in place. We can't wait to share our stories with you."

The concert staging of Once on This Island airs for four performances only. Thursday-Saturday, April 29-May 1 at 8PM; Sunday, May 2 at 3PM. Tickets are available at www.AndersonTheatre.org/streaming.