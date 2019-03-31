Jennie T. Anderson Theatre Hosts Atlanta's First Musicals In Concert Series

A 606-seat theatre in Cobb County, Georgia has become a trending topic, in recent months. The Jennie T. Anderson Theatre is the primary venue in the Netflix film, Dumplin'. It also hosted Oprah Winfrey and Stacey Abrams in November, with an event that sold out within minutes. Each year, Cobb County PARKS and the Jennie T. Anderson Theatre produces a line-up of varying musical performances for theatre-going patrons. In past years, theatre legends like Ben Vereen, Linda Eder, and Mickey Rooney have performed on the Anderson Theatre stage. Their 2019 season is on a roll with three sold out productions in a row (Home for the Holidays, 8th of January: A Night of Bluegrass, and the Cobb County Center for Excellence in the Performing Arts production, Legally Blonde: The Musica­l), totaling 4,800 attendees walking through their doors. The 2019 season still has Killer Queen and Michael Cavanaugh scheduled to perform later in the year, as well! While this season is proving to be a hit for the Cobb County theatre, it's the next season that will turn heads in Atlanta's theatre community.

For the first time in Atlanta, the Jennie T. Anderson Theatre is hosting a musical theatre in concert series. This will include a four-show line-up; each one night only concert versions of shows that will provide a new way for patrons to experience live theatre. With The Carroll Symphony Orchestra on board and a selection of musicals that are rarely seen around town, the Anderson Theatre will employ professional actors, singers, and musicians to cover this expansive material. The Overture 2020 season includes: Guys and Dolls, La Cage Aux Folles, Chess, and Funny Girl. Jono Davis, the Anderson Theatre's managing director and facility coordinator, implores, "Our hopes are that this series will advocate for the arts and musical theatre in this town. I would love for it to inspire patrons to see more theatre and music performances not just at our venue, but around the city. It will give patrons a chance to hear the fabulous music from scores that deserve to be heard. We not only expect these to be sold out shows, but we expect this series to shake up theatre in Atlanta and Cobb County."

There's an extra special star coming to La Cage Aux Folles; the Anderson Theatre is bringing in Ginger Minj from RuPaul's Drag Race and Netflix's Dumplin' to headline the dazzling event. Maxim Gukhman, the Overture Series' casting director says, "We want this series to be as authentic, diverse, and inclusive as possible. Ginger's the best of the best and we're honored she'll be with us for our inaugural season." It should be an exciting challenge for all actors and musicians involved. While they will be given the material weeks in advance, there will only be three or four scheduled rehearsals prior to the one-night-only concerts. Subscriptions are expected to go on sale April 1, with individual tickets on sale May 1.

Guys and Dolls- Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 8PM

La Cage Aux Folles- Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 8PM

Chess- Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 8PM

Funny Girl- Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 8PM

Jennie T. Anderson Theatre

548 S. Marietta Parkway SE

Marietta, GA 30060

Box office: 770-528-8490

Website: www.andersontheatre.org

Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com





