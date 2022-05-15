Jennie T. Anderson Theatre Announces Remainder Of 2022 Concert Season

While many theatre organizations are completing their 2021-2022 seasons, the Jennie T. Anderson Theatre's third year of productions is just getting started. Their five-concert Overture Series runs from January to December. Consisting of streaming and in-person concerts, they've chosen to release their titles one show at a time.

"We're announcing our season in a very unconventional way. Last year, Cobb PARKS announced 11 events in one day for the Anderson Theatre. Streaming content, in-person performances, and drive-ins...it was an exciting day for us," says Jono Davis, artistic director. "However, we had to stick to our plan and, by the time events 8 through 11 came around, we were very burnt out." The Jennie T. Anderson Theatre operates with a staff of three and all other artists hired are independent contractors or vendors. "We, as a staff, have chosen to announce our productions as they come down the pipeline. This has allowed us the flexibility to change course and follow the heartbeat of our patrons and industry, especially if a pandemic, burn out, or other complication gets thrown at us."

The first show of the season, THE LAST FIVE YEARS, aired February 18 - 20. Featuring a dueling pianos-spin on the concept, it became the highest selling streaming show in the Anderson Theatre's concert series. The second concert, Andrew Lippa's THE WILD PARTY, will also stream and air June 17 - 19. Ethan Everett, the Anderson Theatre's box office manager, says, "It's a unique choice to continue streaming when so many theatres are back to in-person performances. We're not just doing it because it's safe, we're doing it because we enjoy doing it. THE WILD PARTY will be our fifth streaming production and we've built quite a following around the nation."

The third concert of the Anderson Theatre's 2022 season, NEXT TO NORMAL, will return to in-person performances July 23 & 24. Originally designed to have one show only, due to its popularity, the Overture Series has expanded to multiple performances in 2022. The fourth show will be the Atlanta premiere, CAROLINE, OR CHANGE, and it will be live on stage September 24 & 25. The season will conclude December 17 & 18 with THE SECRET GARDEN.

"Mental health is very important to our mission and, this year, we've chosen the most unburdening way to announce our season," adds Davis. "It's re-energized us and makes us very excited about our programming again. We hope to see you at the theatre!"