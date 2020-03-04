Irish Quartet, JIGJAM, Comes to Elm Street Cultural Arts Village, April 4

JigJam, an award winning quartet from the heart of the midlands in Ireland, will perform at Elm Street Cultural Arts Village, 8534 Main St. Woodstock, GA, 30188, on Saturday, April 4th at 7:30 p.m.

Formed in 2013, JigJam is comprised of multi-instrumentalists Jamie McKeogh (lead vocals, guitar, tenor banjo), Cathal Guinan (vocals, double bass, fiddle), Daithi Melia (vocals, 5-sting banjo, guitar), and Gavin Strappe (vocals, mandolin, tenor banjo). All four members grew up immersed in Irish traditional music and culture which is reflected by the band collectively achieving over twenty "All-Ireland" titles at Fleadh Cheoil na hEireann competitions.

JigJam's music is an amalgamation of the best of traditional Irish music, including beautiful harmonies, accented with bluegrass, folk, and Americana creating a genre which has been branded as "I-Grass" (Irish influenced Bluegrass). The band's undeniable energy on the stage along with their virtuosic musical ability has captivated audiences throughout the world.

They have performed in 15 countries, touring various parts of the UK and Europe; headlined major U.S. festivals such as Telluride Bluegrass Festival and Milwaukee Irish Fest; and recently wowed audiences at the 2020 Folk Alliance International Conference in New Orleans.

JigJam's most recent CD, Phoenix, was released in summer of 2019 and was earned JigJam "Crossover Album of The Year," "Album Cover of the Year" and "Composers of the Year" at the 2020 American Listener Supported Celtic Music Awards.

For the second time, JigJam is a featured artist during Dollywood's Festival of Nations, scheduled March 14- April 20, 2020, at the 160-acre Dollywood theme park, a highly-awarded and widely-recognized leader in the amusement industry. The park is in located near Great Smoky Mountains National Park, and has been named a top-three U.S. theme park by USA Today on multiple occasions. Festival of Nations is an imaginative and educational event and is the perfect start to Dollywood's 35th anniversary season. The park plays host to a number of new and returning friends performing in internationally-acclaimed entertainment offerings during the event. This unique festival provides park guests a fascinating journey around the globe by sharing the excitement of traditional music, dance, food and art from a wide array of countries. Roger White, Dollywood Entertainment manager comments, "We are delighted to host JigJam at Dollywood's Festival of Nations this year! Their brand of Irish bluegrass music truly is unique and their affable attitudes quickly made them a guest favorite. Our visitors gave us a tremendous amount of feedback saying this was one of the best new groups we've hosted at the park in recent years." For more information, call 1-800-DOLLYWOOD or visit dollywood.com. Operating days and hours vary.

This event is open to patrons of all ages. Tickets are $16.00 and $20.00 Tables are $137.00-$229.00. The event will happen rain or shine. For more information call (678) 494-4251 or visit elmstreetarts.org.

For more information: jigjam.ie





