INVASION: CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns To Dad's Garage Stage This December

Following extensive protocols for health and safety, Dad's Garage will welcome audiences back to laugh along with this great show. "Invasion: Christmas Carol," is a unique performance that combines scripted theatre and improv comedy into an outrageous helping of yuletide hilarity. This show is a yearly fan-favorite, having been voted "Best Show" by the readers of Creative Loafing. Expect sold-out audiences and lots of laughs.

Here's how this strange and wonderful show works: a cast of Dad's Garage improvisers have rehearsed a straight-up scripted adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic Christmas tale. BUT, every night a new improvised character shows up at the beginning of the performance to wreak havoc on the narrative. This character could be anyone-Mr. T, Elmo, Martha Stewart, even Jesus-no one in the audience or the cast will know until he or she (or Stephen King's It) steps on stage.

The result is a new show every evening, with story twists that surprise both audiences and performers alike. In past performances, Mrs. Claus has shown up to reunite with her long lost love-Scrooge. We once even surprised the performers with an improviser in a Tyrannosaurus Rex costume, bringing cretaceous-period hijinks to Christmas. Suffice it to say, you never know what's going to happen in "Invasion: Christmas Carol." Watch our cast of actors try to perform the traditional Christmas Carol while incorporating an improviser running around onstage causing havoc. It is a beautiful disaster that you're not going to want to miss.

This show is for anyone looking for a break from the traditional holiday fare at other theatres. Get the kids a babysitter, because this show is way more risqué than when the Muppets took on Scrooge. If you're looking to feel the joy of the season, but laugh along at the goofy cheer, then "Invasion: Christmas Carol" is the show for you.

Performances run December 3 - December 29 - Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 8 p.m. + Select Weekday Evenings (including every night between 12/20 and 12/24).