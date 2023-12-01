Horizon Theatre to Present Double Feature Of Holiday Magic

Horizon Theatre will present a double feature of holiday magic all December long! The Inman Park theatre will present two distinct performance offerings for the community this season: a night of hilarious, Hallmark-approved improv and a family musical inspired by the beloved character Madeline.



This witty, warm and wacky send-up of made-for-TV holiday movies takes tried-and-true holiday tropes, audience suggestions, a rotating cast of three veteran improvisers from Dad's Garage and a different daily guest actor to create an all-new, live, onstage holiday “movie” from scratch every night. Guiding the merriment as director/narrator is Atlanta playwright and bonafide Hallmark movie screenwriter Topher Payne (“Crumpet” in the final year of Horizon's longtime holiday hit The Santaland Diaries). No two shows will be the same – each experience is special! Cozy up with Horizon and Dad's Garage for the perfect dose of holiday hilarity!

Dec. 8 - 30 Thursdays – Sundays, Dec. 8 – 17 at 8 p.m.

Tuesdays – Sundays, Dec. 19 – 31 With matinees on Dec. 14 at 4 p.m. and Dec. 18 at 2 p.m. There will be no show on Christmas Eve.





A holiday treat for the whole family, join Madeline and friends for a magical musical adaption of Ludwig Bemelmans' classic children's tale, produced by Horizon Theatre in collaboration with Atlanta Children's Theatre. Featuring 24 local girls performing alongside professional actors, this show is a delight for children and adults alike!

Dec. 2 - 31 Weekends at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., Performances daily from Dec. 19 – 31 (except Christmas Day)

With Saturday performances at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 16 and 23 and school day matinees at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday and Friday, Dec. 14 and 15.