Horizon Theatre to Present Double Feature Of Holiday Magic

The Inman Park theatre will present two distinct performance offerings for the community this season.

By: Dec. 01, 2023

POPULAR

All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 1 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards; Leads Favorite Loca Photo 2 Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards; Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
THE ROLLING STONES Announce New Tour Dates; Find Out Where to See the STONES TOUR '24 HACK Photo 3 THE ROLLING STONES Announce New Tour Dates
IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS Opens at City Springs Theatre Company in December Photo 4 IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS Opens at City Springs Theatre Company in December

Horizon Theatre to Present Double Feature Of Holiday Magic

Horizon Theatre will present a double feature of holiday magic all December long! The Inman Park theatre will present two distinct performance offerings for the community this season: a night of hilarious, Hallmark-approved improv and a family musical inspired by the beloved character Madeline.
 

Click Here

This witty, warm and wacky send-up of made-for-TV holiday movies takes tried-and-true holiday tropes, audience suggestions, a rotating cast of three veteran improvisers from Dad's Garage and a different daily guest actor to create an all-new, live, onstage holiday “movie” from scratch every night. Guiding the merriment as director/narrator is Atlanta playwright and bonafide Hallmark movie screenwriter Topher Payne (“Crumpet” in the final year of Horizon's longtime holiday hit The Santaland Diaries). No two shows will be the same – each experience is special! Cozy up with Horizon and Dad's Garage for the perfect dose of holiday hilarity!
Dec. 8 - 30 Thursdays – Sundays, Dec. 8 – 17 at 8 p.m.
Tuesdays – Sundays, Dec. 19 – 31 With matinees on Dec. 14 at 4 p.m. and Dec. 18 at 2 p.m. There will be no show on Christmas Eve.

 

Madeline's Christmas

A holiday treat for the whole family, join Madeline and friends for a magical musical adaption of Ludwig Bemelmans' classic children's tale, produced by Horizon Theatre in collaboration with Atlanta Children's Theatre. Featuring 24 local girls performing alongside professional actors, this show is a delight for children and adults alike!

Dec. 2 - 31 Weekends at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., Performances daily from Dec. 19 – 31 (except Christmas Day)
With Saturday performances at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 16 and 23 and school day matinees at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday and Friday, Dec. 14 and 15.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Atlanta

1
Stage Door Theatre Launches $50 for 50 Fundraiser Photo
Stage Door Theatre Launches $50 for 50 Fundraiser

Celebrate Stage Door Theatre's 50th season and support their mission with a donation to the $50 for 50 Fundraiser. Help bring enchanting performances to the stage for 50 more years and be part of the community that celebrates art and culture. Donate today and make a lasting impact.

2
ArtsBridge Foundation Reveals Participating Schools And Updates For 2023-24 Shuler Awards Photo
ArtsBridge Foundation Reveals Participating Schools And Updates For 2023-24 Shuler Awards Competition

ArtsBridge Foundation announces participating schools for the 2023-24 Shuler Awards competition. The event will feature live performances and awards in 18 categories, with scholarship recipients also announced. The program aims to support arts education and nurture talent in Georgia.

3
THE EMPIRE STRIPS BACK: A BURLESQUE PARODY Comes to Atlanta This Week Photo
THE EMPIRE STRIPS BACK: A BURLESQUE PARODY Comes to Atlanta This Week

The internationally acclaimed The Empire Strips Back: A Burlesque Parody is opening in Atlanta, Georgia on November 29 at Pullman Yards / Porter Hall.

4
Submissions Open for The Inaugural Off Broad Street Short Play Festival Photo
Submissions Open for The Inaugural Off Broad Street Short Play Festival

Play submission call for the Inaugural Off Broad Street Short Play Festival. No monologues, musicals, or published scripts. Selected playwrights will be notified.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Get a First Look at Alliance Theatre's A CHRISTMAS CAROL in New Trailer Video
Get a First Look at Alliance Theatre's A CHRISTMAS CAROL in New Trailer
Watch the Official Cinematic Trailer for Atlanta Opera's RIGOLETTO Video
Watch the Official Cinematic Trailer for Atlanta Opera's RIGOLETTO
Eden Espinosa Performs 'Time For Starting Over' From 17 AGAIN Video
Eden Espinosa Performs 'Time For Starting Over' From 17 AGAIN
View all Videos

Atlanta SHOWS
The Mad Hatterpillar in Atlanta The Mad Hatterpillar
Stage Door Theatre (1/26-2/11)
The Paisley Sisters' Christmas Special in Atlanta The Paisley Sisters' Christmas Special
ART Station (12/07-12/17)
All in the Timing in Atlanta All in the Timing
Lafayette Society for the Performing Arts (5/09-5/11)
On Your Feet (Non-Equity) in Atlanta On Your Feet (Non-Equity)
The Classic Center [Theatre] (4/01-4/01)
Almost, Maine in Atlanta Almost, Maine
Onstage Atlanta (3/15-4/07)
Blues for an Alabama Sky in Atlanta Blues for an Alabama Sky
Actor's Express (5/30-6/23)
Everybody's Talking About Jamie in Atlanta Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Actor's Express (2/15-3/03)
Christmas Belles in Atlanta Christmas Belles
Onstage Atlanta (11/24-12/17)
The Wedding Singer in Atlanta The Wedding Singer
Players Guild at Sugar Hill (4/05-4/14)
An Actor's Carol: One Clown's Dickensian Marathon Toward Redemption in Atlanta An Actor's Carol: One Clown's Dickensian Marathon Toward Redemption
Gainesville Theatre Alliance (12/01-12/03)PHOTOS
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You