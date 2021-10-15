Horizon Theatre Presents First Look Screening of BLACK WOMEN SPEAK

Horizon Theatre Company announces Black Women Speak: Fall First Look, a live screening of scenes from the nationally recognized New Georgia Woman Project: Black Women Speak (BWS) program, plus a chance to meet the playwrights and have a lively discussion with the BWS team.

BWS is a groundbreaking initiative to create works of and by Black women inspired by conversations with real Black women of Georgia.

Marguerite Hannah (Producer) will host this frst look in front of a live audience for two nights at the Alpharetta Art Center (238 Canton St, Alpharetta, Georgia 30009) on October 29 and 30 at 8:00 pm and for three nights at Horizon Theatre (1083 Austin Avenue Atlanta, GA 30307) on November 5 and 6 at 8:00pm and November 7 at 5:00 pm. Each night will also be livestreamed on Zoom, so audiences can attend in person or virtually. In-person and virtual tickets are FREE and available for registration at https://tickets.horizontheatre.com/events. Virtual tickets are available now, and in-person tickets open to the general public on October 20, 2021. For more information about the project, go to: https://www.horizontheatre.com/black-women-speak/

Horizon through Black Women Speak has commissioned a cohort of nine Black female playwrights to create new plays to bring to the stage the stories, lives, and concerns of Black women The Black Women Speak: Fall First Look will feature scene readings from the first drafts of the BWS Playwright Artists Cohort (bios below) of four playwrights who will join virtually. The playwrights will talk about their work and the BWS process, and Marguerite Hannah will facilitate discussion among audience members and Zoom participants. Audiences will also meet some of our BWS Emerging Playwrights Collective that includes five Atlanta-based playwrights.

"We are excited to introduce our BWS ensemble of playwrights and have audiences get an inside look at the first seeds of plays that are bubbling up from all of the amazing conversations we have had in our Coffee Chats with women across Georgia," says producer Marguerite Hannah. "Come listen, meet the writers, and be part of the BWS community that is helping to bring these stories of Black women to life."