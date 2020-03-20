Horizon Theatre Company is Delaying the Opening of THE LIGHT

Horizon Theatre Company has released the following statement:

After a fantastic Facebook Live Sneak Peek of The Light on Tuesday (see below for the video!), it is with a heavy heart and determination to return that we are writing to announce the changes to the rest of our season. For the safety of Horizon's patrons, donors, artists and staff, Horizon Theatre is delaying the opening of our next show, The Light, and making adjustments for the rest of our 2020 season. The situation with COVID-19 has been changing daily, but with the City of Atlanta's restrictions on gatherings of 50 or more and the recommendations of the CDC, we expect The Light and the rest of our season to be delayed a minimum of 8 weeks. We have been working diligently to determine a plan forward.

We are so grateful that we were able to complete the run of our wildly successful production of the musical Once, and we look forward to being back with our loyal audiences as soon as it is safe to do so. Although we can't predict the future, here is what we are currently planning regarding the rest of our 2020 season:

The Light, originally scheduled to open March 27 and run through April 26, will move to the next slot in our 2020 season.

If restrictions have been lifted, performances will begin between May 15 and May 22 and run through June 21.

If restrictions are extended into the summer, we will resume performances at the earliest possible date. The stars of The Light, Cynthia D. Barker and Enoch King, are so committed to this incredible show that they have worked with us on their schedules as well to make the show happen!

Support Group for Men by Ellen Fairey was recently announced as our summer comedy. Originally scheduled for the above May/June dates, this funny and topical play will be moved to play July 10 - August 16. SEE A DESCRIPTION OF THE PLAY BELOW.

The House That Will Not Stand, originally slated for July 10-August 16, will move to July/August of our 2021 season. We are excited that this will now allow our Artistic Associate Thomas W. Jones II (Sweet Water Taste, Blackberry Daze, and many more) to direct the production.

Roe, our final show of this season, will play in its original slot of September 18 (press opening September 25) through October 25, 2020.





Related Articles Shows View More Atlanta Stories

More Hot Stories For You