Horizon Theatre Announces Schedule Changes

Horizon Theatre has released the following statement regarding upcoming changes to their schedule:

After a fantastic Facebook Live Sneak Peek of The Light on Tuesday (see below for the video!), we are writing to announce the changes to the rest of our season with heavy hearts and determination to return as soon as possible. For the safety of Horizon's patrons, donor, artists and staff, we are delaying the opening of our next show, The Light and making adjustments for the remainder of our 2020 season. We are so grateful that we were able to complete the run of our wildly successful production of the musical Once, and we look forward to being back with our loyal audiences as soon as it is safe to do so.

What does this mean for you as a Horizon subscriber?

First of all, you don't need to do anything right now. Below, you will see what we are currently planning. Since recommendations are changing daily, we will keep you updated as new information is available. We will contact you as soon as new dates are confirmed to make any adjustments to your tickets. Rest assured, you will have the opportunity to reschedule your tickets.

Based on current information, we are planning the following adjustments to our 2020 season:

THE LIGHT by Loy Webb

If restrictions have been lifted, performances of The Light will begin between May 15 and May 22 and run through June 21. In that case, most subscribers will be able to use their tickets for our May/June play on the date assigned. Just the play will be different.

If restrictions are extended into the summer, we'll decide whether to run The Light for a shorter time or alter some of the later production dates in the season. We'll keep you apprised every step of the way. The stars of The Light, Cynthia D. Barker and Enoch King, are deeply committed to this incredible show. Look for an email about their "Not-So-Opening Night Party Happy Hour" on Friday, April 3 streaming online.

CURRENT ACTION NEEDED? NONE AT THIS TIME! We will be in touch with you by email, once we know the official start date. At that time, we can confirm an attendance date for you if you purchased any package that had tickets to The Light.



SUPPORT GROUP FOR MEN by Ellen Fairey

Our recently announced summer comedy was originally scheduled for the above May/June dates. Now this funny and topical play will be moved to play July 10 - August 16. If this moves forward as planned, subscribers will be able to use their tickets for our July/August play (tickets say The House That Will Not Stand) on the date assigned. Just the play will be different.

CURRENT ACTION NEEDED? NONE AT THIS TIME! We will start accepting date changes once we are in production again.



THE HOUSE THAT WILL NOT STAND by Marcus Gardley

Originally slated for July 10-August 16, this show is now being moved to our 2021 season (July/August 2021). We are excited that this will now allow our Artistic Associate Thomas W. Jones II (Sweet Water Taste, Blackberry Daze, and many more) to direct the production.

CURRENT ACTION NEEDED? NONE AT THIS TIME! If only this one production is cancelled for this year and moved to 2021, we will hope that many subscribers will accept a donation letter from Horizon in the amount of their ticket(s). This will help us get through an extremely rough financial situation until we are once again operating normally. However, we need to wait and see how much of our season is impacted. If 2 or more productions are moved to next season, we will be exploring the option of extending the subscription season. We will know more in the next three months, so we ask that our subscribers be patient as time reveals our path



ROE by Lisa Loomer

Our final show of this season will play in its original slot of September 18 (press opening September 25) through October 25, 2020.

CURRENT ACTION NEEDED. NONE AT THIS TIME.



Your Support Is Critical Now!

As a smaller theatre (only 172 seats per show), any loss of revenue is a major concern. Cancellation of shows and events will have real financial consequences for our theatre, staff and artists. Nationwide, thousands of theatre professionals' jobs and healthcare are at stake.

We are so very grateful for our loyal Horizon patrons, and we need you now more than ever. The vast majority of our funding comes from ticket sales and individual donations. You can make a huge difference in our ability to weather this storm. Please consider making a charitable donation to Horizon so we can be ready to open as soon as soon as the crisis is over. We will all be thrilled to bring you theatre that feeds the soul, the heart, the mind and the spirit.

To MAKE A DONATION of any size, click below:

Donate to Support Horizon Theatre

AND PLEASE, STAY CONNECTED WITH US! Over the coming weeks, Horizon plans on communicating with you through social media and streaming events. We hope to have play readings, interviews with actors (past and present) and other live events to be viewed from the safety of your own home. Stay tuned for more details!

It's a tough time for our country, the performing arts community and especially those who have already been touched by this illness personally. Please stay safe and healthy and keep your loved ones close (but not too close!).

Lisa Adler, Co-Artistic/Producing DirectorMargie Osheroff, Board Chair Sally Eggleston, Managing Director

