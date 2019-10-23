High Museum's Renowned Photography Department Presents Two Major Solo Shows This Fall

This fall, the High Museum of Art in Atlanta presents two major photography exhibitions from Southern artists Sally Mann and Alex Harris. These presentations are a testament to the strength of the High's photography department, recognized as one of the nation's leading programs, as well as the Museum's ongoing dedication to the Southeastern region.

October 19, 2019-February 2, 2020

Sally Mann: A Thousand Crossings, the first major survey of the photographer's work to travel internationally, opened at the High this past weekend, following its display at Jeu de Paume in Paris. The exhibition is co-curated by the High's recently appointed Donald and Marilyn Keough Family Curator of Photography Dr. Sarah Kennel, launching her tenure at HMA. A Thousand Crossings presents figure studies, landscapes, and architectural views that are united by their common origin and inspiration in the American South.

November 29, 2019-May 3, 2020

Our Strange Land: Photographs by Alex Harris will showcase more than 60 new works by the photographer as the next commission and exhibition in its "Picturing the South" series. Blurring the lines between staged storytelling and real life, Harris takes photographs on film sets throughout the South to explore how the region is seen, imagined, and created by contemporary visual storytellers.

Initiated in 1996, "Picturing the South" asks noted photographers to turn their lenses toward the American South to create work for the High's collection. Past commissions have marked major milestones in the careers of prominent photographers, including Sally Mann.





