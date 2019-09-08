Gwinnett Classic Theatre Presents KING LEAR

Gwinnett Classic Theatre presents William Shakespeare's King Lear, directed by Susanna Wilson.

Performance dates: September 13, 14, 20, 21 @ 7:30 p.m., September 15 & 22 @ 2 p.m.

Location: Belfry Playhouse (inside Norcross Presbyterian Church)

Tickets available at https://gctkinglear.brownpapertickets.com

Students/Seniors: $12

General: $15

"King Lear tells the tale of a king who bequeaths his power and land to two of his three daughters, after they declare their love for him in an extremely fawning and obsequious manner. His third daughter gets nothing, because she will not flatter him as her sisters had done. When he feels disrespected by the two daughters who now have his wealth and power, he becomes furious to the point of madness. He eventually becomes tenderly reconciled to his third daughter, just before tragedy strikes her and then the king."--Wikipedia

This is a modern-dress production. Lear is a former politician and businessman (sort of a cross between Vanderbilt, Trump, and Newt Gingrich) and head of "Lear, Inc.," a multi-national corporation.

Content warning: Contains scenes of torture, violence, and adult content.





