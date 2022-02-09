Georgia Symphony Orchestra Hosts BEETHOVEN AT THE BEACH This Month

Georgia Symphony Orchestra will host Beethoven at the Beach this month! The performance will be held on February 26, 2022 at 8:00 pm at the Marietta Performing Arts Center, 1171 Whitlock Ave NW, Marietta, GA 30064.

Ludwig van Beethoven's at the Beach... well, not that beach - it's Amy Beach! Two composers separated by continents and time meet in this engaging performance.

Amy Beach's Symphony No. 2 incorporates music of England, Ireland, and Scotland into the first symphony written and published by an American woman composer.

Beethoven's Symphony No. 5 is one of the best-known compositions in classical music and one of the most frequently played symphonies, and it is widely considered one of the cornerstones of western music.

Learn more at https://www.georgiasymphony.org/event/beethoven-at-the-beach/?event_date=2022-02-26.