Georgia Symphony Orchestra Hosts BEETHOVEN AT THE BEACH This Month

The performance will be held on February 26, 2022 at 8:00 pm.

Feb. 9, 2022  
Georgia Symphony Orchestra will host Beethoven at the Beach this month! The performance will be held on February 26, 2022 at 8:00 pm at the Marietta Performing Arts Center, 1171 Whitlock Ave NW, Marietta, GA 30064.

Ludwig van Beethoven's at the Beach... well, not that beach - it's Amy Beach! Two composers separated by continents and time meet in this engaging performance.

Amy Beach's Symphony No. 2 incorporates music of England, Ireland, and Scotland into the first symphony written and published by an American woman composer.

Beethoven's Symphony No. 5 is one of the best-known compositions in classical music and one of the most frequently played symphonies, and it is widely considered one of the cornerstones of western music.

Learn more at https://www.georgiasymphony.org/event/beethoven-at-the-beach/?event_date=2022-02-26.

