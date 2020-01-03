Georgia Ensemble Theatre Will Present YESTERDAY AND TODAY: THE INTERACTIVE BEATLES EXPERIENCE For One Night Only

Georgia Ensemble Theatre (GET), the professional North Fulton theatre company, will present a special one-night only engagement of the hit show Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience. The concert event will take place on Monday, January 13, 2020, at 8 p.m. at the company's home in the Roswell Cultural Arts Center. GET brought this show to Roswell in 2016 for a three week run and every night was a sold out performance, with many patrons attending more than once.



Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience is the nation's most innovative and unique show utilizing the works of the Beatles. This amazing group, anchored by brothers Billy and Matthew McGuigan, does away with the worn out "tribute" format of bad wigs and fake accents. Instead, band members perform as themselves and leave the song choices completely in the hands of the audience.



This is done through request cards that audience members fill out prior to the show. On those cards, the audience member only needs to fill out three things: their name, their favorite Beatles song, and the reason why they chose that song. The cards are collected, and two minutes before the show begins, a set list is created based upon the songs chosen by that particular audience. As an added treat, the reasons that the audience members chose those songs make up the narrative of the evening. Every show is different, every show is interactive, and every show of Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience proves that The Beatles music truly is the soundtrack to our lives.



Stars of Yesterday and Today, Billy and Matthew McGuigan, originally from Largo, FL, were just 21 and 15 years old in 1996 when their father, William McGuigan, passed away after a difficult but courageous battle with Leukemia.

Bill owned every Beatles album there was...even the obscure ones. However, as a family, the McGuigans were quite poor. So, rather than going out to entertain the young ones, Bill stayed home with them and shared his love of the Beatles catalogue with his boys. Little did any of them know, it would turn out to be one of the greatest gifts a father could pass on to his children.

Now, more than twenty years after the passing of their father, Billy and Matthew have united their musical talents, charms and passion for performing to create the ultimate living tribute to the greatest man they've ever known. They now tour the country with the show "Yesterday & Today", which is a unique audience-interactive concert experience, born out of the idea that everyone, like them, has a story or particular memory attached to the legendary music of The Beatles.

What the McGuigan boys have overwhelmingly found, since debuting the show in 2007, is that not only do people have a story to tell, but they are absolutely ready and willing to tell that story when being able to tie it to their favorite Beatles song. On some level, it goes beyond sheer entertainment, and perhaps becomes a hint of music therapy.

Every night the songs change, the faces change and the stories change. But one element always remains the same between the McGuigans and their fans - a mutual respect for why they are there. Whether it's for the sheer love of the music, or to have a personal connection with it, either way, the McGuigan boys get to do what they love most - honoring the memory of their greatest hero, and the priceless gift he gave them so many years ago.

Tickets:

Ticket prices for the one night performance on Monday, January 13, 2020 of Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience, start at $40. Book early for best prices, this show will sell out. Tickets are on sale now at www.get.org, or by calling the Box Office at 770-641-1260.





Related Articles Shows View More Atlanta Stories

More Hot Stories For You