GET Opens Season 27 With Southern Classic CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF

Georgia Ensemble Theatre (GET), the professional North Fulton theatre company, will open its 27th season this September with a southern classic from Tennessee Williams: Cat on a Hot Tin Roof. The production will be directed by GET Associate Artistic Director James Donadio and run September 12th through 28th, 2019, at the company's home in the Roswell Cultural Arts Center. The Robert W. Hagan Family Foundation is graciously sponsoring this show.

In this Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece by Tennessee Williams, a wealthy Southern family faces a shattering truth that will strip all pretense away from their lives. Cotton tycoon Big Daddy is dying of cancer, but as the family members gather at the patriarch's Mississippi plantation for his 65th birthday, they keep the fact hidden from him as they fight for their own piece of the family inheritance. Can Maggie convince her husband Brick to step out of his father's shadow, confront his past, face his feelings and ultimately save their marriage? The stormy relationships bring to light secrets and demons that threaten to tear the family apart for good.

Set in the 1950s, this explosive portrait of a dysfunctional Southern family was said to be the playwright's personal favorite.

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof opened on Broadway in March, 1955, and has been revived on Broadway five times, most recently in 2013 with Scarlett Johansson in the role of Maggie. In 1958, it was made into a motion picture directed by Elia Kazan and starring Elizabeth Taylor, Paul Newman and, Burl Ives.

The cast of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof features Kate Donadio MacQueen* (Morningside at GET) in the role of Maggie, Joe Sykes* (Charley's Aunt at GET) as Brick, and Mississippi actor John Maxwell making his debut at GET as Big Daddy. Karen Howell* (Greetings Friend at GET) will play Big Mama, with Topher Payne (On the Verge at GET) as Gooper, Kelly Criss (Morningside at GET) as Mae, Peter Hardy (Our Town at GET) as Doctor Baugh, and Jacob Jones (Buddy Holly at GET) as Reverend Tooker.

Ticket prices for Cat on a Hot Tin Roof start at $29. Book early for best prices. (Senior/Student discounts available for select performances). Groups of 10 or more are welcome with great discounts available. Tickets are on sale now at www.get.org, or by calling the Box Office at 770-641-1260.





