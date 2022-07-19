GARDEN OF EDEN BALL Marks 40 Years Of Fun Fundraising

The Garden of Eden Ball, the Atlanta Botanical Garden's largest annual fundraising event set for Saturday, Sept. 24, promises to be a magical evening marking a 40-year milestone for celebrating the past, present and future.

Chaired by Allen W. Yee, the event honors Dean DuBose Smith and Bronson Smith for their longstanding dedication to the Atlanta arts and culture community, their tireless support of the Garden and her role as longtime Ball Advisor.

This year's theme, "Our Story Unfolds," offers a special opportunity to celebrate the Garden. Since the first ball in 1981 - except for a one-year pandemic-related hiatus in 2020 -- the event has generated vital revenue for annual operations and mission-driven programming, contributing in countless ways over four decades to the Garden's success.

Starting with cocktails at dusk, the ball, presented by Cox Enterprises, will feature dinner and dancing in a tented ballroom on the Great Lawn.

For information, visit gardenofedenball.org.