Full Cast and Special Guests Announced For 2022 Savannah Rep Kickoff

Savannah Rep announced today its full company for their March 5th live Season Announcement and concert. Two-time Tony Award winner Bill Irwin (Waiting for Godot, Law & Order) will present the inaugural Trailblazer award to Michael Cerveris. Director and arts advocate JinHi Soucy Rand will present the inaugural Community Vanguard award to Nick Palumbo. Cecilia Tran Arango will be joined by Mikki Sodergren (American Traditions Vocal Competition), Ricardo Ochoa (Velvet Caravan), Juan Carlos Unzueta, and the previously announced Sushi Soucy for performances throughout the evening. Platinum Tier guests will be treated to an evening-closing private audience with the legendary Dolette McDonald (Sting, Talking Heads).

The event will take place on Saturday, March 5th at 8p at Victory North in Savannah with tickets now on sale at http://savannahrep.eventbrite.com. Prices range from $35-$400 with higher tiers receiving access to special curated events before and after curtain time.

The evening is directed by Natasha Drena with music direction by Assaf Gleizner, stage management by Jennifer Bishop, technical direction by Erik Bishop, designs by John Wright, event supervision by Renee Peterson, and house management by Jackie Osterman. The evening's lead sponsors are the Goode Family Foundation and Savannah Performance Alliance.

Ryan McCurdy is the Executive Director of Savannah Rep, Jennifer Bishop is Managing Director, and Stephen Plunk is the 2022 Board President. Savannah Rep is a 501(c)(3) non-profit professional theatre.

Due to COVID-19 proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result within 48 hours of the event will be required for entry. Masking will not be mandated while guests are inside the venue. Lineup subject to change in the event of community spread.