Food For Thought Productions and National Action Network Present WHEN TRUTH IS NOT ENOUGH by by Susan Charlotte

The award-wining theatre company, Food For Thought Productions, and the National Action Network, a not-for-profit civil rights organization founded by the Reverend Al Sharpton are presenting WHEN TRUTH IS NOT ENOUGH, a compelling play about voter suppression. FFTP and NAN will present a filmed version of the play with Sean Dougherty, Ebony Jo-Ann, Angela Pierce and Dominique Sharpton, directed by Antony Marsellis at the NAN chapter in Atlanta, Georgia on Jan. 5, 2021 (Election day for the Senate run-offs). Excerpts from Oscar® Nominee Liz Garbus' film "All In: The Fight For Democracy" with Stacey Abrams and "Rigged" will also be part of the program. A Q & A will follow with Dominque Sharpton, Director Antony Marsellis, and Susan Charlotte. The audience which will consist of approximately 15 people who have not voted, will leave NAN headquarters and go to the Ebenezer Baptist Church-Martin Luther King was its most famous member. Rev. Raphael Warnock has been the senior pastor of the Church since 2005 and is running for the Senate. Rev. Sailor, the Southeast Regional Director for the National Action Network, will speak for a few minutes at this site which is considered the spiritual home of Dr. Martin Luther King. This will be followed by audience members going to the different polling sites to vote. Rev. Sailor, Dominque Sharpton, Antony Marsellis and Susan Charlotte will then go to Rev. Sailor's polling site where Rev. Sailor will vote.

When Truth Is Not Enough takes place on Election Day in an old rural town in the South. An elderly black woman, Margaret, has come to vote. She has been voting all her life. But today is different. Today she must show a picture ID. As she says, "I don't have no passport. But that doesn't mean I can't vote. And they lost my birth certificate. But that don't mean I wasn't born!"

Originally produced in 2012 by Susan Charlotte's Cause Celebre, a not-for-profit theatre company that connects theatre and film with causes, this play was part of a Project called the "Rosa's Registration Ride" in honor of Rosa Parks. The RRR, which first presented the play, offers audience members a chance to vote on site, has travelled throughout the country - from Macon, Georgia to Washington D.C. to New York City. Students registered over 100 people in the field after it was presented at the Democracy Prep HS in Harlem. FFTP recently presented the play in New York City in October just before the November 2020 election.

Tickets for the January 5th presentation are free, but extremely limited, by calling +1.678.732.0405 and speaking with Edith. The National Action Network's Atlanta Chapter is based at 632 Peoples Street, Atlanta GA 30310. The event starts at 2:00pm and will run through, 4:00pm followed by the March to the Ebenzer Baptist Church (101 Jackson St NE, Atlanta, GA 30312), and then to Reverend Sailor's Polling site at 4:45pm.

National Action Network, one of the leading civil rights organizations in the Nation, has chapters throughout the United States. Founded in 1991 by Reverend Al Sharpton, NAN works within the spirit and tradition of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. to promote a modern civil rights agenda that includes the fight for one standard of justice, decency and equal opportunities for all people regardless of race, religion, nationality or gender. For information visit www.nationalactionnetwork.net.

Food For Thought Productions was created by award-winning playwright Susan Charlotte to provide a home for the oft-neglected one-act play. FFTP has presented over a thousand shows with Oscar, Tony and Emmy award winning writers, actors and directors including Arthur Miller, August Wilson, Elaine May, Mary Alice, Elaine Stritch, Marian Seldes, Danny Aiello, Kathleen Turner, Tony Roberts, Carole Shelley, Peter Bogdonovich, Judd Hirsch, Marcia Gay Harden, Mary Bond Davis, Eric Stoltz, Kyra Sedgwick, Rosie Perez, Judith Light, Christine Baranski, Earl Hyman, Rita Moreno and so on. https://foodforthoughtproductions.com/about/