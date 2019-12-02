Five New Shows Just Announced At The King Center! See the new lineup below!

THE MACHINE PERFORMS PINK FLOYD

Tuesday, February 11, 8 p.m.

Tickets on Sale Friday, December 6 at Noon

Tickets start at $49 (inclusive of fees)

Produced by Brevard Music Group

THE MACHINE, America's top Pink Floyd show, has forged a 30-year reputation of excellence, extending the legacy of Pink Floyd, while creating another legacy all their own. Over the years, The Machine has touched the hearts and souls of many, selling out theaters, premier rock clubs and casinos across North and Central America, Europe and Asia. They have also appeared at renowned music festivals such as Bonnaroo, Riverbend, Gathering of the Vibes, Buffalo's Artpark, and Germany's Rock of Ages.

The New York based band focuses on making every show an authentic Floydian experience for their fans. Known for performing a diverse mix of The Floyd's extensive 16-album repertoire (complete with faithful renditions of popular hits as well as obscure gems), The Machine's stellar musicianship, dramatic lighting and video, and their passionate delivery sets them above and beyond the rest.

In the classic tradition, The Machine explores collective improvisation paralleling early 1970's Pink Floyd. Their use of theatrical elements and elaborate stage displays continues in the spirit of the later Floyd lineups of the 1980's. The band is also known for recreating entire albums as a part of their show, accepting requests from fans, and for taking an A to Z approach in which one song is played for every letter of the alphabet. Additionally, the quartet has been sharing the stage with full symphony orchestras, including the Buffalo, Charlotte, Atlanta, Detroit, Pittsburgh and San Diego Symphonies.

The members of The Machine include founding members Joe Pascarell (guitar, vocals) and Tahrah Cohen (drums), long time stagemate Scott Chasolen (keys, vocals), and the newest addition to the band, Dylan Kelehan (bass, vocals).

A BOWIE CELEBRATION: THE David Bowie ALUMNI TOUR

Wednesday, April 8, 8 p.m.

Tickets on Sale Friday, December 6 at Noon

Tickets start at $33.75 (inclusive of fees)

Following a major world tour earlier this year, A BOWIE CELEBRATION is back!! Join key alumni musicians of David Bowie's bands from across the decades for The David Bowie Alumni Tour as they play two of the greatest albums of all time - Diamond Dogs and Ziggy Stardust - in their entirety featuring an unforgettable and critically acclaimed evening of Bowie songs with world-class vocalists.

Anchored by Mike Garson, along with a revolving selection of additional amazing Bowie band alumni including Gerry Leonard, Carmine Rojas, Kevin Armstrong and Alan Childs, 2020's A BOWIE

CELEBRATION: The David Bowie Alumni Tour will focus on David Bowie's fifth album Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars, and Bowie's eighth studio album Diamond Dogs. Both albums ranked amongst the greatest of all time.

Keyboardist and band leader, Mike Garson is the longest-standing member of any of Bowie's bands, having performed with David at over 1,000 concerts. He brings with him Gerry Leonard who was a Bowie music director and guitar player on tour. Joining them are Let's Dance/Serious Moonlight/Glass Spider bassist Carmine Rojas and Alan Childs who was Bowie's drummer on his 1987 Glass Spider world tour. Kevin Armstrong also joins the David Bowie alumni tour having recorded and played with Bowie on his famous Live Aid performance and Bowie's first Tin Machine album and tour, amongst other Bowie projects. Between them, the alumni band have over 40 years' experience of recording, writing and playing live with Bowie.

Note that artist lineup may change and some band members will not perform on all dates.

GUITAR G-FORCE FEATURING STEVE OLIVER, NILS & Tim Bowman

Saturday, April 25, 8 p.m.

In the Studio Theatre

Tickets on Sale Friday, December 6 at Noon

Tickets start at $64.50 (inclusive of fees)

Produced by Brevard Music Group

You know their music! It's Guitar G-Force, the hottest new touring package on the smooth jazz scene featuring a trio of guitar masters with over 30 combined Top 20 radio hits! Together, these 3 artists have multiple #1 chart hits at contemporary jazz radio, over 14 million plays on Spotify with 128,000 monthly listeners, and countless national club, festival and international dates on their resume.



Renowned, chart-topping guitarist Tim Bowman has a way of making melding smooth jazz, gospel, soul and blues seem effortless as evidenced throughout his more than 30 years in music, including his 2017, seventh studio album, Into the Blue, on I.M. Records / Purpose Jazz. The Detroit native, who grew up playing guitar in church, attended the College of Creative Studies, and served as the musical director for gospel luminaries the Winans before embarking on his solo career in 1987, continues to carve a niche for himself.

Nils is one of contemporary jazz's most well-known and revered musicians, who for nearly 20 years as a solo artist has been a force to be reckoned with, achieving major accolades along the way, most notably from Billboard, scoring the esteemed chart's "song of the decade" 2000-2010 with "Pacific Coast Highway", song of the year in 2011 with "Jump Start" and over 15 top 20 radio hits.

Steve Oliver's career is one that has produced multiple #1 hits on the Billboard charts and countless radio staples over nearly two decades. He's been a touring member of Acoustic Alchemy, has played countless club dates and festivals worldwide, and has written hits for other smooth jazz stars including Brian Simpson and Paul Taylor. The perfect concert to see in the intimate setting of the Studio Theatre!

ONE NIGHT IN MEMPHIS

Number One Tribute to Presley, Perkins, Lewis & Cash

Thursday, April 30, 8 p.m.

Tickets on Sale Friday, December 6 at Noon

Tickets start at $33.25 (inclusive of fees)

Produced by MusicWorks Concerts

One Night in Memphis, created and directed by John Mueller, is the number one booked and critically acclaimed tribute to legendary Sun Records recording artists Carl Perkins, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Elvis Presley, performed live and starring former cast members of the Broadway smash, Million Dollar Quartet.



One Night In Memphis is over 90 minutes of authentic rockabilly, country, gospel and 1950's rock and roll. The San Francisco Examiner raves, "An Amazing Show!" The show has an ever-growing list of sold out performances, outstanding reviews and a great social media presence and fan base.

Be a witness to and experience rock and roll royalty with the music and talent that has stood the test of time. True American music featuring acclaimed national talent guaranteed to get you rocking and rolling. There's a whole lotta shakin' going on!

THE HIT MEN

Thursday, May 7, 7:30 p.m.

Tickets on Sale Friday, December 6 at Noon

Tickets start at $43.75 (inclusive of fees)

The Hit Men are five brilliant musicians and singers who, throughout the 1960s, 70s, 80s and 90s, toured and recorded with some of the biggest names in the music business - huge stars from Frankie Valli and Carly Simon, to Tommy James, Carole King, Cat Stevens, Jim Croce, Cheap Trick , Elton John, Paul McCartney, Barry Manilow, Rod Stewart, Blood Sweat & Tears, and many, many more. They are not a tribute act. They are not the former cast of a Broadway musical. They are the actual artists who helped rocket so many songs to the top of the Billboard charts.

They are: keyboardist and group founder Lee Shapiro, lead guitarist/vocalist Jimmy Ryan, bassist/vocalist Jeff Ganz, keyboardist, percussionist & vocalist Russ Velazquez and drummer and vocalist, Steve Murphy. You may not know their names, but you went to their concerts, heard them on the radio, watched them on TV, and bought their records. They have appeared on over eighty-five albums, won multiple Gold and Platinum Recording Awards, Emmy nominations, Telly Awards, Clio Awards and more.

Since coming together in November 2010, this incomparable quintet has made their legacy of number one hits come to life like no other group. The reason is simple. The Hit Men are extraordinary players and singers as well as world-class entertainers, but most importantly, they were there when these songs were recorded, and they have the backstage, insider stories to prove it. The Hit Men credentials, showmanship and sheer talent are unmatched by any other group in modern music. They deliver sizzling shows that combine hit after hit after hit with eye-popping videos and reminiscences born from their witnessing and making musical history.

Tickets may be purchased by visiting kingcenter.com or by calling the King Center Ticket Office at 321.242.2219. Ticket office hours are Monday - Friday, Noon - 6pm & Sat, Noon - 4pm.





