FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Tour to Play the Fox Theatre This November

Fifth Third Bank Broadway in Atlanta announced today that the individual tickets for the tour of the Tony AwardÂ®-nominated Broadway revival of Fiddler on the Roof will go on sale Aug. 27 at 10 a.m. for performances at the Fox Theatre from Nov. 9 - Nov. 14. To celebrate Broadway in Atlanta's 40-year anniversary season, a select number of $40 tickets will be sold for each performance. Tickets will be available at foxtheatre.org.

A beloved theatrical classic from Tony-winner Joseph Stein and Pulitzer Prize-winners Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick, this critically acclaimed production is directed by Tony Award Â®-winner Bartlett Sher (To Kill a Mockingbird, South Pacific, The King and I) and choreographed by the acclaimed Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter.

Fiddler on the Roof is the heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and life, love and laughter. This classic musical is rich with Broadway hits, including "To Life (L'Chaim!)," "If I Were A Rich Man," "Sunrise, Sunset," "Matchmaker, Matchmaker," and "Tradition."

The original Broadway production of Fiddler on the Roof, which opened in 1964, was the first musical in history to surpass 3,000 performances. The show won the 1965 Tony Award for Best Musical in addition to eight other Tony Awards that year. This acclaimed revival proudly introduces a new generation to the iconic musical adored across the globe.

Fiddler on the Roof has musical supervision by Tony AwardÂ®-winner Ted Sperling, scenic design by Tony AwardÂ®-winner Michael Yeargan, costume design by Tony AwardÂ®-winner Catherine Zuber, lighting design by Tony AwardÂ®-winner Donald Holder, sound design by Tony AwardÂ®-winner Scott Lehrer and Alex Neumann and hair and wig design by Tom Watson. Casting is by Jason Styres, CSA.

Website: Fiddlermusical.com