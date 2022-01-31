Experience Heartbeat_ATL Now at Centennial Yards

Discover Atlanta's heartbeat at Centennial Yards. Visitors to Downtown are invited to explore an immersive art installation that lights up 20 acres with vibrant bands of LEDs, including pulsating red hearts, as they experience Heartbeat_ATL. Projected throughout the space on artwork and nearby bridges and buildings, the installation pays tribute to Atlanta's zero mile-marker and celebrates the heart of the city which is undergoing a major transformation.

Heartbeat_ATL takes place from 7-11 pm nightly through March 4, 2022, in and around Centennial Yards, at 1 Centennial Olympic Park Drive NW, Atlanta, GA 30303. The experience is free and open to the public. Visitors can access and interact with the artwork on their mobile devices by clicking on QR Codes posted along streets and bridges surrounding Mercedes Benz Stadium and State Farm Arena, or by going to the website: heartbeatatl.com/.

Featured artwork at Heartbeat_ATL is Let Go & Grow, an immersive mural beneath the MLK Jr. Drive SW bridge, which can be accessed from Alabama & Forsyth Streets SW. Images of the artwork can also be seen enveloping train cars as they run past. Designed by ARRRTADDICT and Protect Awesome, the 600-square foot rainbow world incorporates African diasporic art and speaks to personal and collective growth. The leopard pattern signifies the wild, beautiful, bold act of courageous revolution and monstera leaves and palms reference the area's thriving future community and green space.

"As we bring this long dormant site to life, we are excited to unveil Heartbeat_ATL," states Brian McGowan, President of Centennial Yards Company. "The installation exemplifies our vision for a forward-looking, vibrant and inclusive community at Centennial Yards. Working with Dash.Studio and their team of lighting specialists and engineers, we have created an awe-inspiring and interactive light experience that all Atlantans are welcome to enjoy."

"Heartbeat_ATL is a major collaboration among some of Atlanta's most innovative creative teams," adds Courtney Hammond, Curator & Creative Director at Dash.Studio. "More than 30 artists, engineers and designers have expertly utilized technology to create a multi-acre, interactive light experience that showcases the collective love for our city and her historic core. The response to Heartbeat_ATL has been tremendously positive and uplifting. As we move toward Valentine's Day, we are especially excited to send and receive love."

Heartbeat_ATL was conceived by Dash.Studio and curated by Courtney Hammond in collaboration with Project Awesome, ARRRTADDICT, and ZooasZoo. Visitors to the experience are encouraged to share their photos and comments on Instagram via @Heartbeat_ATL and @centennialyards, with hashtags #HeartbeatATL and #CYxHeartbeatATL.